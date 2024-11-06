For a meal, a coffee or a cocktail in Kirkcaldy, Jock’s really rocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For a meal, a coffee or a cocktail in Kirkcaldy, Jock’s really rocks

Restaurant reviewer Chloe Burrell headed to trendy Jock's Grill House for an evening bite in Fife.

Vegan hot dog at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
The food at Jock's rocked. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

If you’re looking for good food, a friendly atmosphere and a modern hangout in Fife, Jock’s is well worth checking out.

After a long day at work, we spun down to Kirkcaldy for a bite at Jock’s Grill House.

My partner often works in the Lang Toon and recommended we pay a visit, intrigued by what he’d seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Fairly recently, the restaurant moved from Kirk Wynd to a much bigger unit on the corner of Kirkcaldy’s High Street and Whytehouse Avenue, and it’s a great space.

As a business, it’s a jack of all trades. Coffee shop, lunch spot, evening restaurant, cocktail bar, music venue – the lot.

Jock’s in Kirkcaldy is a ‘jack of all trades’

The best way that I could describe Jock’s is that it is simply very cool.

Interior-wise, it’s not a million miles away from The Bulldog Frog in Perth which was one of our favourite places we’ve reviewed, and even has shades of Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh.

It’s gothic-chic, though I don’t think that’s just because we were there days before Halloween.

Inside Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
The decor inside Jock’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inside Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
A plush seating area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There were definitely a few obvious decorations out for October 31, but some of the decor, like the Day of the Dead skull perched upon a piano, looks like it’s there to spook guests all year round.

Suspended from the ceiling are paper lanterns and parasols and the black velvet seats match the vibe entirely.

The black-and-white Beetlejuice-esque stripes on the walls are punctuated with a huge array of framed prints, from Pixies lyrics to Black Mirror artwork and a few harks to life in Fife.

Your snaps on Instagram (and not just of the food), will invariably intrigue your pals.

The food at Jock’s was a hit

Our waitress, who was catering to the busy joint entirely by herself that night, was very attentive and full of smiles.

The starters are all available as traditional opening courses, or as tapas-style small plates, which is a nice touch.

I went for the halloumi fries (£8.99), with the cheese arriving encased in Jock’s ‘special batter’.

The halloumi fries at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
The halloumi fries. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

If I see halloumi on the menu, I will always choose it, so this time was no different.

The fries had a crisp bite to them, with the slight sweetness of the batter combining nicely with the salt of the halloumi.

Paired with a sweet chilli dipping sauce, this starter could have easily made up a main, each fry filling me up.

Mexican pork ribs a ‘great opener’ at Jock’s

For his starter, my partner went for the Mexican pork ribs (£7.99) – a great decision.

Mexican pork ribs at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
Mexican pork ribs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As hoped, the meat fell of the bone effortlessly and the accompanying guacamole, tomato sauce and spicy salad made for a great opener.

Onto the mains and my vegan chilli cheese dog (£15.99) was nothing short of spectacular.

The vegan sausage, loaded with a five-bean chilli and vegan cheese, came in a soft brioche bun.

Vegan chilli cheese dog at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
Vegan chilli cheese dog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The dish was comforting, tasty and exactly what was needed on a cold October evening.

Even if you’re not vegan, I recommend this plateful to anyone.

It also came with a side of chips which I was sadly too full to finish.

My partner went for the chicken and gravy (£12.99) – an unassuming name but a superb dish.

Chicken and gravy at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
Chicken and gravy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s sliced chicken thigh, coated in “Jock’s special batter”, served with fries, salad and KFC-style gravy.

Jock’s chips are ‘light and crispy’

There’s a lot to talk about. The chicken was perfectly juicy, and the batter really is special – it’s light, crispy and its seasoning’s flavour transcends into the meat.

Jock’s chips are ace, light and crispy too, and the salad deserves a mention too – so often good meals tragically share a plate with a big dry leaf and some diced raw pepper.

Not at Jock’s it isn’t – it’s largely coarsely chopped tomato and cucumber all drenched in a tasty mayo dressing, equating to an actual part of the meal, not just a bid to convince customers it’s healthy.

The onion rings (£6.99) we also ordered, as tasty as they were, barely got looked at – the massive helpings were more than enough on their own.

Onion rings at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
Onion rings. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The verdict

As a restaurant reviewer, we try to go to a variety of businesses rather than just honing in on one style. As I’m moving onto pastures new, this will be my last one.

Jock’s is the kind of place though that I’d choose to spend my own personal time. It’s friendly, it’s trendy and it’s got a great atmosphere.

The staff have done amazing job of filling both the building and the menu with their personality and I know I’ll be back.

I’m glad it was as busy as it was when we ducked in on a weeknight. Jock’s deserves to succeed and Kirkcaldy’s High Street is a better place for it’s presence.

Information

Address: Jock’s Grill House, 63 High Street, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1LN

T: 01592 328688

W: linktr.ee/jocksbarandgrill

Price: £59.45 for two starters, two mains, a side and two soft drinks.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5
Service: 5/5
Surrounding: 5/5

