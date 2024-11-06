Best pictures from Perth bonfire night and fireworks display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Perth bonfire night and fireworks display

Crowds flocked to the South Inch for the annual spectacle, organised by Perth Round Table

Fireworks lit up the sky over Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fireworks lit up the sky over Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Steve Macdougall

Perth’s ever-popular bonfire and fireworks display lit up the night sky on Tuesday.

Huge crowds poured onto the South Inch as the annual free event went off with a bang.

It featured a spectacular display of fireworks and a towering bonfire, built by volunteers with materials donated by local companies.

The guy on top was created by pupils at Fairview School.

Perth Round Table organises the bonfire night celebrations. Members raise funds on the night and throughout the year. And they are appealing for support to put on next year’s event.

Here are some of the best photos from the evening.

Oliver (aged 6) with Brian Petrie (dad) and Brian’s partner Sophie Crawford from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Mabel McNicol (aged 6) from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The bonfire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rachel Keely and son Archie (aged 3) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Josh and Jax from Dundee enjoy playing with their light sticks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The bonfire warms the crowds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fireworks seen from the Queens Bridge with the pillar of the former Fergusson Gallery in the foreground and the River Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fireworks light up the sky across Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pretty in pink! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Jenna with daughters Holly (aged 7) and Chloe (aged 8) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Andy Keith and daughter Navy (aged 3) from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Michael Bain from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Brian Provan, Liam Turner and Gordon Muir (Roundtable). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bernice Munro and son Mason aged 11 from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kai (aged 13), Pamela, Stephen, Nastasha with Harper (aged 2), and front left is Everleigh (aged 6) and right is Blake (aged 6). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds gather around the bonfire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fireworks reflected in the Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

 

