Best pictures from Perth bonfire night and fireworks display

Perth’s ever-popular bonfire and fireworks display lit up the night sky on Tuesday.

Huge crowds poured onto the South Inch as the annual free event went off with a bang.

It featured a spectacular display of fireworks and a towering bonfire, built by volunteers with materials donated by local companies.

The guy on top was created by pupils at Fairview School.

Perth Round Table organises the bonfire night celebrations. Members raise funds on the night and throughout the year. And they are appealing for support to put on next year’s event.

Here are some of the best photos from the evening.