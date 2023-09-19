Perth bonfire night shrinks – but costs keep rising

Bonfire night fans in Perth look set to get less bang for their buck this year after councillors agreed to a shorter, smaller – potentially costlier – event on November 5.

The official fireworks display on Perth’s South Inch is likely to shrink by five minutes.

Organisers are also proposing to reduce the size of the bonfire.

But the gathering is still being forecast to cost Perth and Kinross Council more than it spent on the 2022 celebration.

Councillors approved a grant of up to £22,000 for the plans this week.

The South Inch display is one of a limited number being permitted on council-owned land.

It comes after councillors agreed to put restrictions on fireworks displays earlier this year.

Perth bonfire night changes planned

The Perth Common Good Fund Committee asked for an environmental impact assessment ahead of this year’s event.

Perth and Strathearn 200 Round Table, which organises the bonfire night gathering, proposed the following changes:

• reducing the display from 20 minutes to 15 minutes

• reducing the size of the bonfire by 25%

• starting the display with lower noise fireworks and music before building up noise levels during the shortened show

• social media posts “recommending that attendees walk or use public transport” to get to the event.

Organisers given cost-cutting tips

The committee previously allocated £20,000 for this year’s Perth bonfire night.

But this week members were told the overall cost would be closer to £25,201.

Councillors agreed to a recommendation from committee convener Andrew Parrott that they allocate “up to £22,000”.

Councillor Peter Barrett suggested organisers could reduce costs by using council vehicles or members’ own.

Councillor Liz Barrett asked that a request be made to “stick to the lower noise” fireworks next year.

The bonfire night event is expected to attract 7,000 people from Perth and Kinross and beyond this year.

It is free of charge. But members of the public are invited to make a donation that is distributed to local causes.