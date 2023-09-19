Dundee United make Mathew Cudjoe appeal decision after controversial red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United make Mathew Cudjoe appeal decision after controversial red card

The Tangerines have challenged the decision of David Munro.

Referee David Munro, left, after showing a red card to Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United
David Munro, left, dismisses Cudjoe. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have submitted an appeal against the controversial red card shown to Mathew Cudjoe during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Morton.

The Ghanaian forward was given his marching orders by David Munro following a tussle with Calum Waters.

Although Munro initially missed the incident, he was called to the touchline by assistant Ross MacLeod and advised to dismiss Cudjoe.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Mathew Cudjoe
Goodwin, left, and Mathew Cudjoe. Image: SNS

Speaking after the match, United boss Jim Goodwin said: “I’ve not had a chance to watch it back but I didn’t think there was a great deal in that, at the time. The two players got tangled up and there was a bit of grappling on the floor.

“Waters was holding on to Cudjoe, and Cudjoe has tried to shake him off. He’s not the type of boy that has a nastiness in him.”

And United lodged an appeal with the Scottish FA ahead of the Tuesday 5pm deadline, Courier Sport can reveal.

The case will be heard by an independent fast-track panel in midweek.

Should the challenge fail, Cudjoe’s two-match suspension for violent conduct will remain and he would be absent for the upcoming Championship fixtures against Inverness and Queen’s Park.

