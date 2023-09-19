Dundee United make Mathew Cudjoe appeal decision after controversial red card

Dundee United have submitted an appeal against the controversial red card shown to Mathew Cudjoe during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Morton.

The Ghanaian forward was given his marching orders by David Munro following a tussle with Calum Waters.

Although Munro initially missed the incident, he was called to the touchline by assistant Ross MacLeod and advised to dismiss Cudjoe.

Speaking after the match, United boss Jim Goodwin said: “I’ve not had a chance to watch it back but I didn’t think there was a great deal in that, at the time. The two players got tangled up and there was a bit of grappling on the floor.

“Waters was holding on to Cudjoe, and Cudjoe has tried to shake him off. He’s not the type of boy that has a nastiness in him.”

And United lodged an appeal with the Scottish FA ahead of the Tuesday 5pm deadline, Courier Sport can reveal.

The case will be heard by an independent fast-track panel in midweek.

Should the challenge fail, Cudjoe’s two-match suspension for violent conduct will remain and he would be absent for the upcoming Championship fixtures against Inverness and Queen’s Park.