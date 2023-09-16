Dundee United weigh up Mathew Cudjoe red card appeal as Jim Goodwin rues ‘really poor error’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United weigh up Mathew Cudjoe red card appeal as Jim Goodwin rues ‘really poor error’

United conceded their first goal in four matches in lax fashion against Morton.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, left, and Mathew Cudjoe
Goodwin, left, and Mathew Cudjoe. Image: SNS

Dundee United will appeal the red card shown to Mathew Cudjoe if video evidence backs Jim Goodwin’s initial view that there was “not a great deal” in the Ghanaian’s clash with Calum Waters.

Cudjoe was given his marching orders by referee David Munro after an incident deep in the second period.

Although Munro missed the coming together — which occurred as Cudjoe and Waters were on the ground — his assistant Ross MacLeod was steadfast in his view of the incident.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United's draw against Morton
A disbelieving Goodwin glares at MacLeod. Image: SNS

“The red card is a big taking point,” noted Goodwin following the tempestuous 1-1 draw.

“I’ve not had a chance to watch it back but I didn’t think there was a great deal in that, at the time.

“The two players got tangled up and there was a bit of grappling on the floor. Waters was holding onto Cudjoe and Cudjoe has tried to shake him off. He’s not the type of boy that has a nastiness in him.

“We’ll watch it back and see if we have grounds for appeal. If we do, then we’ll certainly put in an appeal to the SFA about that.”

Grappling

United also saw a couple of claims for spot-kicks waved away by Munro as Morton got to grips with the hosts while defending set-pieces, with the whistler increasingly drawing the fury of irate Arabs.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager
Goodwin makes his point clear regarding grappling in the box. Image: SNS

“In and around the box, on set-plays, there was a lot of grappling going on; a lot of pulling and dragging,” added Goodwin. “A couple of those occasions, you’ve seen penalties being awarded — but unfortunately today, that wasn’t the case.”

But Goodwin added pointedly: “I can’t point the finger of blame at the referee. We’ve dropped the points today because of our own mistake at the back.”

Error

Indeed, Morton’s leveller — scored by ex-Tangerines man Robbie Muirhead to cancel out Louis Moult’s opener — was uncharacteristically lax.

Robbie Muirhead taps into an unguarded net for Morton against Dundee United
Robbie Muirhead taps into an unguarded net. Image: SNS

Declan Gallagher attempted to nod a long ball back to Walton but only succeeded in heading it past his keeper, allowing Muirhead to tap into an empty net.

“The goal against is a really poor error on our part,” rued Goodwin. “That’s not something you’ve seen from us of late. Defensively, the guys have been great and we’re very proud of having the best defensive record in the league.

“But a mix-up at the back can happen. Unfortunately, today it’s cost us two points.”

