Dundee United weigh up Mathew Cudjoe red card appeal as Jim Goodwin rues ‘really poor error’

Dundee United will appeal the red card shown to Mathew Cudjoe if video evidence backs Jim Goodwin’s initial view that there was “not a great deal” in the Ghanaian’s clash with Calum Waters.

Cudjoe was given his marching orders by referee David Munro after an incident deep in the second period.

Although Munro missed the coming together — which occurred as Cudjoe and Waters were on the ground — his assistant Ross MacLeod was steadfast in his view of the incident.

“The red card is a big taking point,” noted Goodwin following the tempestuous 1-1 draw.

“I’ve not had a chance to watch it back but I didn’t think there was a great deal in that, at the time.

“The two players got tangled up and there was a bit of grappling on the floor. Waters was holding onto Cudjoe and Cudjoe has tried to shake him off. He’s not the type of boy that has a nastiness in him.

“We’ll watch it back and see if we have grounds for appeal. If we do, then we’ll certainly put in an appeal to the SFA about that.”

Grappling

United also saw a couple of claims for spot-kicks waved away by Munro as Morton got to grips with the hosts while defending set-pieces, with the whistler increasingly drawing the fury of irate Arabs.

“In and around the box, on set-plays, there was a lot of grappling going on; a lot of pulling and dragging,” added Goodwin. “A couple of those occasions, you’ve seen penalties being awarded — but unfortunately today, that wasn’t the case.”

But Goodwin added pointedly: “I can’t point the finger of blame at the referee. We’ve dropped the points today because of our own mistake at the back.”

Error

Indeed, Morton’s leveller — scored by ex-Tangerines man Robbie Muirhead to cancel out Louis Moult’s opener — was uncharacteristically lax.

Declan Gallagher attempted to nod a long ball back to Walton but only succeeded in heading it past his keeper, allowing Muirhead to tap into an empty net.

“The goal against is a really poor error on our part,” rued Goodwin. “That’s not something you’ve seen from us of late. Defensively, the guys have been great and we’re very proud of having the best defensive record in the league.

“But a mix-up at the back can happen. Unfortunately, today it’s cost us two points.”