Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell says summer recruitment has ‘lifted the levels’ at 4th-placed Angus side

Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell believes his side’s summer recruitment has lifted the levels at the fourth-placed Angus side.

Lichties made 10 new additions and the new-look side has gelled well in recent weeks with four straight wins.

Saturday’s 4-0 hammering of Airdrieonians came on the back of wins over Morton, Ayr United and Inverness.

4 Consecutive wins

4 Goals

4 Scorers

4th Place 🔥#ArbroathFCLive #MonTheLichties pic.twitter.com/fvVuP8vkcr — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 16, 2023

Lichties have scored 13 and conceded 3 in the process and are up to fourth place in the Championship.

The core group of loyal Lichties are continuing to play their part and three new boys – Jermaine Hylton, Jay Bird and Leighton McIntosh all scored.

Arbroath revised their signing strategy in November when they appointed Barry Sellars as head of recruitment.

And it seems to be paying off.

“If you are asking if we have recruited better this year then the answer is absolutely yes,” said Campbell.

“We have always been well organised defensively but now we’ve added a wee bit of quality going forward.

“You can see the difference it makes.

“One of our biggest strengths is the core group who have been with us for six or seven years and know what Arbroath is all about.

“But the new players help them lift the levels again and that’s showing on the park.

“When I look at our bench right now it’s strong. We have good players throughout the squad and we deserve to be where we are right now.

“We aren’t getting carried away but this was a fully-merited win.”

Ian Campbell gives Ricky Little red card verdict

Meanwhile, Campbell has given his verdict on Ricky Little’s red card.

Little was sent off by referee Craig Napier for a second time in six months – albeit his first red against Hamilton was later rescinded.

The defender picked up an early yellow for an innocuous tackle but then walked after Josh O’Connor fell under his challenge.

“Ricky is a fabulous guy and professional but it was a silly red card,” added Campbell.

“Ricky knows better than that. The first one was silly and the second was even more silly.”