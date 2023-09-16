Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell says summer recruitment has ‘lifted the levels’ at 4th-placed Angus side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell says summer recruitment has ‘lifted the levels’ at 4th-placed Angus side

Lichties made it four wins on the spin with a four-goal rout over Airdrieonians as they moved into a play-off berth.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell was delighted with his side's win over Airdrieonians. Image: Arbroath FC.
Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell believes his side’s summer recruitment has lifted the levels at the fourth-placed Angus side.

Lichties made 10 new additions and the new-look side has gelled well in recent weeks with four straight wins.

Saturday’s 4-0 hammering of Airdrieonians came on the back of wins over Morton, Ayr United and Inverness.

Lichties have scored 13 and conceded 3 in the process and are up to fourth place in the Championship.

The core group of loyal Lichties are continuing to play their part and three new boys – Jermaine Hylton, Jay Bird and Leighton McIntosh all scored.

Arbroath revised their signing strategy in November when they appointed Barry Sellars as head of recruitment.

And it seems to be paying off.

“If you are asking if we have recruited better this year then the answer is absolutely yes,” said Campbell.

Jermain Hylton was outstanding for Arbroath against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

“We have always been well organised defensively but now we’ve added a wee bit of quality going forward.

“You can see the difference it makes.

“One of our biggest strengths is the core group who have been with us for six or seven years and know what Arbroath is all about.

“But the new players help them lift the levels again and that’s showing on the park.

“When I look at our bench right now it’s strong. We have good players throughout the squad and we deserve to be where we are right now.

“We aren’t getting carried away but this was a fully-merited win.”

Ian Campbell gives Ricky Little red card verdict

Ian Campbell gave his verdict on Arbroath star Ricky Little’s red card. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Campbell has given his verdict on Ricky Little’s red card.

Little was sent off by referee Craig Napier for a second time in six months – albeit his first red against Hamilton was later rescinded.

The defender picked up an early yellow for an innocuous tackle but then walked after Josh O’Connor fell under his challenge.

“Ricky is a fabulous guy and professional but it was a silly red card,” added Campbell.

“Ricky knows better than that. The first one was silly and the second was even more silly.”

