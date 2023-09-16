Dundee United tribute to ‘courageous’ fan Heather Hird, 33

Dundee United have paid tribute to fan Heather Hird, who died at Ninewells Hospital early on Saturday morning.

Heather, 33, of Bridge of Earn, had been left paralysed by a road crash on the way home from United’s clash at Kilmarnock on Boxing Day 2005.

Despite her spinal injuries the former Lawside Academy and Perth High School pupil fought tirelessly over the years and still managed to attend United games home and away.

Her father Gordon broke the sad news on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “At 1.45am this morning the brightest star in the universe stopped shining and my heart broke in two as my daughter Heather passed away suddenly.

“No longer in pain and suffering.

“Till we meet again darlin I will never forget you and all the happiness and joy that you brought to me your Mum and your brother Sheldon and the countless people lucky enough to cross your path.

“R.I.P. my gorgeous daughter.”

Dundee United tribute to Heather Hird

A statement from Dundee United FC followed this afternoon.

It said: “Everyone at Dundee United is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Heather Hird.

“Heather was a well-known United fan who courageously fought against severe injuries sustained in 2005 following a motor accident on her way home from a match.

“Despite this, Heather’s passion for United remained unwavering and was a regular at both home and away matches.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Heather’s family at this time.”

Heather’s mother Heidie posted: “Absolutely heartbroken my beautiful daughter gained her angel wings tonight.

“Suddenly at Ninewells hospital. RIP my baby girl. Loving daughter, sister and aunt.”

‘My beautiful friend has gained her angel wings’

Other tributes poured in from well-wishers.

Christina Thomson wrote: “I am in shock and and can’t quite process this.

“My beautiful friend Heather Hird has gained her angel wings suddenly at Ninewells early this morning.

“Our hair appointments were legendary and I am so going to miss you my friend

“May your hair now shine like rainbows as you dance amongst the heavens.”

Rory Ferret posted: “So saddened to hear this.

“Have had the privilege of meeting her quite a few times in the course of my job, she was such a lovely person and always had a good chat regarding Utd.”

Nikki Mayne wrote: “Heather was the nicest, kindest, strongest person I have ever had the pleasure to meet.

“She was one of a kind.

“So sad, there are just no words.

“Shine bright Heather.”

Heather ‘continued to look forward’

The Evening Telegraph last caught up with Heather in April 2016, ahead of the Arabs’ Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden.

She was looking forward to being discharged after her third major stay in hospital since the accident.

Heather, who had recently completed an administration course at Perth College, was keen to discourage the stereotypical perceptions portrayed of people with spinal injuries.

She said: “I would certainly say the TV portrays people with spinal injuries as doom and gloom with an element of, ‘why us?’ It can be difficult, but I certainly want to remain as positive as possible.

“I’ve had a lot of issues since the accident.

“But I just continue to look forward.”