Fife Man, 32, charged after fatal crash in Cowdenbeath He is due to appear in court on Monday. By Stephen Eighteen September 16 2023, 8.09pm Share Man, 32, charged after fatal crash in Cowdenbeath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4732477/cowdenbeath-high-street-death/ Copy Link Cowdenbeath High Street the day after the incident. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Cowdenbeath. A 46-year-old male pedestrian died following the collision involving a grey Audi on High Street at around 8.30pm on Thursday. Onlookers reported seeing several police cars and ambulances in the area at the time of the incident. One resident told The Courier: “We heard the sirens, which just kept on coming.” Police Scotland say the 32-year-old man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.