Man, 32, charged after fatal crash in Cowdenbeath

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Cowdenbeath.

A 46-year-old male pedestrian died following the collision involving a grey Audi on High Street at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Onlookers reported seeing several police cars and ambulances in the area at the time of the incident.

One resident told The Courier: “We heard the sirens, which just kept on coming.”

Police Scotland say the 32-year-old man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.