Dundee dad enjoys ‘special’ moment as disabled daughter, 7, meets King Charles in Kinross

'He shook our hands and put us at ease straight away.'

By Poppy Watson
King Charles III met Tayside and Fife families at Kinross Day Centre.
King Charles III met Tayside and Fife families at Kinross Day Centre. Image: CHAS

A Dundee dad has described the “special” moment his disabled daughter met King Charles during his visit to Kinross.

The monarch spent more than an hour in the town on Friday, where he unveiled a plaque to mark the 40th anniversary of Kinross Day Centre.

The children’s hospice supports children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

One such child is Orla Neary, 7, from Broughty Ferry, who lives with a number of health vulnerabilities, including developmental delay.

Orla was joined by mum and dad Claire and Richard Neary and her twin sister Caoimhe during the King’s visit.

Claire and Richard Neary and their twin girls Caoimhe and Orla. Image: Children’s Hospices across Scotland (CHAS)

Orla’s parents say she is not able to communicate verbally but can express her wishes and needs in other ways.

They describe her as “a bundle of fun and cheekiness”.

The family regularly enjoy respite stays at the facility, also known as known as Rachel’s House.

Broughty Ferry dad says it was an ‘honour’ to meet King Charles

Richard, who works as an assistant store manager for Lidl, said: “It was such an honour to meet King Charles and such a special day for us all as a family.

“He shook our hands and put us at ease straight away and asked about how Orla was supported by Children’s Hospices across Scotland (CHAS) and also asked about her communication needs.

“He was very interested in the work of CHAS as a whole and we told him about all the ways in which the charity supports us.”

King Charles was given a tour of Kinross Day Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He added: “[King Charles] chatted to Caoimhe for a while too and complimented her on her curtsying, saying it was very good which she was delighted to hear as she had been practicing lots beforehand.

“We also told His Majesty that she loves the royal family and was glued to the television for his coronation.”

The girls even presented the King with some royal artwork they had made at Rachel House.

King Charles also went walkabout on the High Street, shaking hands and chatting to some of the thousands of grown-ups, children and dogs who turned out to greet him.

You can view some of the best photographs from the memorable day in our picture gallery.

Conversation