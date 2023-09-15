King Charles III arrives in Kinross as hundreds gather for royal visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

King Charles III arrives in Kinross as hundreds gather for royal visit

King Charles, who last week marked a year since his ascension to the throne, got to the town just after 11am on Friday.

By Morag Lindsay
King Charles meets staff and kids from Rosemount Nursery School in Kinross.
King Charles meets staff and kids from Rosemount Nursery School in Kinross.

Hundreds of locals have welcomed King Charles III to Kinross.

The monarch, who last week marked a year since his ascension to the throne, arrived in the town just after 11am on Friday.

His first stop was St Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he was greeted by Annie McCormack, trustee and founder of anti-poverty charity Broke Not Broken.

The King was given a brief overview of the charity before meeting volunteers, including secondary school students, who discussed its impact on the local community.

Mandy Barbour, from Cupar, in Kinross to see the monarch.

He then headed for Kinross High Street where he met locals, including children and staff from Rosemount Nursery School.

Earlier in the day, Mandy Barbour, from the Fife town of Cupar, told The Courier: “I’m hoping to meet the King.

“I’ve seen him a few times – I was at the Braemar gathering a few weeks ago and I was at his dedication in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

“I’ve met lots of the Royal Family – The Queen, Harry and Meghan, William and Kate, Sophie and others but not Charles and Camilla. So hopefully today’s the day!”

Michael Sweeney was joined by mum Pauline Sweeney and sister Suzzi Young at St Paul’s Episcopal Church as King Charles arrived.

Michael Sweeney, Pauline Sweeney and Suzzi Young.
Kinross crowds await royal arrival.
King Charles is visiting Kinross.

Michael, from Glenrothes, said: “I went to Dunfermline to see King Charles with my auntie last year so I wanted to bring my mum and sister today.

“I just really like the Royal Family. I think they do a great job for the country.”

Suzzi, who lives in Hill of Beath, added: “Mum’s always loved the royals so I think that’s where we get it from.

“When the Queen died, you saw how it brought everyone together so this is just us showing support for the King.”

More to follow.

