King Charles III arrives in Kinross as hundreds gather for royal visit

Hundreds of locals have welcomed King Charles III to Kinross.

The monarch, who last week marked a year since his ascension to the throne, arrived in the town just after 11am on Friday.

His first stop was St Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he was greeted by Annie McCormack, trustee and founder of anti-poverty charity Broke Not Broken.

The King was given a brief overview of the charity before meeting volunteers, including secondary school students, who discussed its impact on the local community.

He then headed for Kinross High Street where he met locals, including children and staff from Rosemount Nursery School.

Earlier in the day, Mandy Barbour, from the Fife town of Cupar, told The Courier: “I’m hoping to meet the King.

“I’ve seen him a few times – I was at the Braemar gathering a few weeks ago and I was at his dedication in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

“I’ve met lots of the Royal Family – The Queen, Harry and Meghan, William and Kate, Sophie and others but not Charles and Camilla. So hopefully today’s the day!”

Michael Sweeney was joined by mum Pauline Sweeney and sister Suzzi Young at St Paul’s Episcopal Church as King Charles arrived.

Michael, from Glenrothes, said: “I went to Dunfermline to see King Charles with my auntie last year so I wanted to bring my mum and sister today.

“I just really like the Royal Family. I think they do a great job for the country.”

Suzzi, who lives in Hill of Beath, added: “Mum’s always loved the royals so I think that’s where we get it from.

“When the Queen died, you saw how it brought everyone together so this is just us showing support for the King.”

More to follow.