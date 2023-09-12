King Charles III in Kinross: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

King Charles III in Kinross: All you need to know

The monarch will meet volunteers and residents during his visit to the town.

By Ben MacDonald
King Charles III, who is visiting Kinross on Friday
King Charles III visits Kinross on Friday. Image: PA

Full details have been revealed about King Charles III’s visit to Kinross.

The monarch, who last week marked a year since his ascension to the throne, will visit the town on Friday.

The Courier can reveal who King Charles III will be meeting, as well as which road closures will be in place.

Who will the King be meeting in Kinross?

King Charles III will arrive at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kinross at 11am.

He will be greeted by Annie McCormack, trustee and founder of anti-poverty charity Broke Not Broken.

The King will be given a brief overview of the charity and welcomed into the foodbank store.

Volunteers, including secondary school students, will discuss its impact on the local community.

The King will then view art exhibition Art@StPaul’s.

St Paul's Episcopal Church in Kinross, where King Charles III will be carrying out a visit
St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kinross. Image: Google Street View

The aim of the exhibition is to increase community engagement and provide a space for local artists to showcase their work.

Upon departing the church, the King will have the opportunity to meet members of the public along with primary and secondary school students, with a local pipe band playing music.

King Charles III will then head to Kinross Day Centre, where he will meet those who benefit from the centre, alongside visitors and volunteers.

Before his departure at 12.15pm, the King will unveil a plaque, marking the 40th anniversary of the centre.

Which roads will be closed during King’s visit to Kinross?

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed that High Street will be closed between Station Road and Avenue Road in the morning (after 9am).

The road will reopen once the King leaves the area.

‘It will be an unforgettable day’

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “It will be an honour to be part of the group welcoming the King to Kinross.

“It will be an unforgettable day for everyone in the town.

“It is fantastic His Majesty will be seeing firsthand some of the amazing work being done by community groups working in the area.

“Their work provides a lifeline to many people and shows what tremendous community spirit there is Kinross.”

