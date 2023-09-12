King Charles III in Kinross: All you need to know

Full details have been revealed about King Charles III’s visit to Kinross.

The monarch, who last week marked a year since his ascension to the throne, will visit the town on Friday.

The Courier can reveal who King Charles III will be meeting, as well as which road closures will be in place.

Who will the King be meeting in Kinross?

King Charles III will arrive at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kinross at 11am.

He will be greeted by Annie McCormack, trustee and founder of anti-poverty charity Broke Not Broken.

The King will be given a brief overview of the charity and welcomed into the foodbank store.

Volunteers, including secondary school students, will discuss its impact on the local community.

The King will then view art exhibition Art@StPaul’s.

The aim of the exhibition is to increase community engagement and provide a space for local artists to showcase their work.

Upon departing the church, the King will have the opportunity to meet members of the public along with primary and secondary school students, with a local pipe band playing music.

King Charles III will then head to Kinross Day Centre, where he will meet those who benefit from the centre, alongside visitors and volunteers.

Before his departure at 12.15pm, the King will unveil a plaque, marking the 40th anniversary of the centre.

Which roads will be closed during King’s visit to Kinross?

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed that High Street will be closed between Station Road and Avenue Road in the morning (after 9am).

The road will reopen once the King leaves the area.

‘It will be an unforgettable day’

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “It will be an honour to be part of the group welcoming the King to Kinross.

“It will be an unforgettable day for everyone in the town.

“It is fantastic His Majesty will be seeing firsthand some of the amazing work being done by community groups working in the area.

“Their work provides a lifeline to many people and shows what tremendous community spirit there is Kinross.”