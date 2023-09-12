Man, 56, accused of Kirkcaldy attempted murder

A 56-year-old man has appeared in court accused of an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

George Tait is alleged to have pushed Bryan Taylor on the body and struck him to the throat with a knife on Kirkcaldy’s Randolph Crescent on Monday September 11.

It is said he assaulted him to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life, and thus, attempted to murder him.

Tait, of Kirkcaldy, also faces a charge of being in possession of a knife.

He appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon to face the two charges on petition.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police were called to a report of a man being seriously assaulted on Randolph Crescent shortly after 2pm on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said emergency services attended and a 42-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Images circulating online show a police presence in the area yesterday and a tent having been erected in the garden of a property as enquiries were carried out.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.