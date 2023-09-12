Man, 56, accused of Kirkcaldy attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 56, accused of Kirkcaldy attempted murder

The court appearance came in connection with an incident on Randolph Crescent on Monday night.

By Jamie McKenzie
Police were called to the Boreland area of Kirkcaldy on Monday night.
A 56-year-old man has appeared in court accused of an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

George Tait is alleged to have pushed Bryan Taylor on the body and struck him to the throat with a knife on Kirkcaldy’s Randolph Crescent on Monday September 11.

It is said he assaulted him to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life, and thus, attempted to murder him.

Tait, of Kirkcaldy, also faces a charge of being in possession of a knife.

He appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon to face the two charges on petition.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Blue police tent on Randolph Crescent, Kirkcaldy.
A picture posted online showed a blue police tent in the are on Monday night. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/ Facebook.

Police were called to a report of a man being seriously assaulted on Randolph Crescent shortly after 2pm on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said emergency services attended and a 42-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Images circulating online show a police presence in the area yesterday and a tent having been erected in the garden of a property as enquiries were carried out.

