King Charles III to meet Kinross community groups and residents

'It will be an unforgettable day for everyone in the town.'

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
King Charles is visiting Kinross.
King Charles III is coming to Kinross to meet local community groups and local residents.

The king, who ascended to the throne a year ago following the death of his mother, will visit the town on Friday, September 15.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “It will be an honour to be part of the group welcoming the king to Kinross.

“It will be an unforgettable day for everyone in the town.

“It is fantastic His Majesty will be seeing first-hand some of the amazing work being done by community groups working in the area.

“Their work provides a lifeline to many people and shows what tremendous community spirit there is Kinross.”

During his visit, the king will visit community groups in the town to learn about the work they do for Kinross-shire residents.

He will also meet community groups and members of the public.

Conversation