Why Dundee McDonald’s, Starbucks, Greggs, Costa and Caffe Nero outlets are teaming up on disposable cups

Dundee branches of five of the biggest food and drink chains are joining forces in a bid to reduce waste.

McDonald’s, Greggs, Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Caffe Nero have signed up to the new Take It Back scheme.

The initiative – backed by Keep Scotland Beautiful – is designed to increase the number of single-use takeaway cups being recycled.

Just 4% of the 200 million single-use cups used in Scotland each year are recycled.

But a survey from the charity shows 90% of people are concerned about their environmental impact.

Zero Waste Scotland says carbon emissions could fall by 69% if reusable cups replaced single-use containers.

How does Dundee cups scheme backed by McDonald’s and Starbucks work?

Anyone using a single-use cup in Dundee can return the item to 22 stores run by McDonald’s, Starbucks, Greggs, Costa Coffee and Caffe Nero across the city.

The cups can be returned to any outlet run by these firms, regardless of where it was originally bought.

Dundee City Council will put up signs to encourage locals to take part in the scheme.

Paul Wallace from Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “A simple action like using a single-use cup can add to millions of waste going to landfill and damaging our environment.

“We would love to see a reduction in the use of single-use cups, with the public moving towards reusable options.

“However, we recognise that they are sometimes the most convenient option.

“We need to ensure that recycling opportunities are available, making it easier for people to do the right thing.”

Councillor Heather Anderson from Dundee City Council said: “By raising awareness that these #TakeItBack facilities exist and are available, it is then up to us as individuals to return to these premises to recycle our single-use cups, or we can adopt the use of a reusable cup for our drinks when we’re out and about.”

The initiative comes after Greggs opened its latest outlet at The Stack Retail Park.

Meanwhile Starbucks has temporarily shut its outlet at the Overgate while it undergoes a revamp.