Why Dundee McDonald’s, Starbucks, Greggs, Costa and Caffe Nero outlets are teaming up on disposable cups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Why Dundee McDonald’s, Starbucks, Greggs, Costa and Caffe Nero outlets are teaming up on disposable cups

The chains have signed up to the new Take It Back scheme.

By Ben MacDonald
Left to right: Paul Wallace from Keep Scotland Beautiful, Councillor Heather Anderson, staff from Starbucks and McDonald's, and Dundee City Council's Sally McConville, launching the Take It Back single-use cups scheme
Left to right: Paul Wallace from Keep Scotland Beautiful, Councillor Heather Anderson, staff from Starbucks and McDonald's, and Dundee City Council's Sally McConville, launching the Take It Back scheme. Image: Keep Scotland Beautiful

Dundee branches of five of the biggest food and drink chains are joining forces in a bid to reduce waste.

McDonald’s, Greggs, Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Caffe Nero have signed up to the new Take It Back scheme.

The initiative – backed by Keep Scotland Beautiful – is designed to increase the number of single-use takeaway cups being recycled.

Just 4% of the 200 million single-use cups used in Scotland each year are recycled.

But a survey from the charity shows 90% of people are concerned about their environmental impact.

Zero Waste Scotland says carbon emissions could fall by 69% if reusable cups replaced single-use containers.

How does Dundee cups scheme backed by McDonald’s and Starbucks work?

Anyone using a single-use cup in Dundee can return the item to 22 stores run by McDonald’s, Starbucks, Greggs, Costa Coffee and Caffe Nero across the city.

The cups can be returned to any outlet run by these firms, regardless of where it was originally bought.

Dundee City Council will put up signs to encourage locals to take part in the scheme.

Paul Wallace from Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “A simple action like using a single-use cup can add to millions of waste going to landfill and damaging our environment.

“We would love to see a reduction in the use of single-use cups, with the public moving towards reusable options.

McDonald's on Reform Street in Dundee, which has joined the Take It Back single-use cup recycling scheme
McDonald’s on Reform Street in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“However, we recognise that they are sometimes the most convenient option.

“We need to ensure that recycling opportunities are available, making it easier for people to do the right thing.”

Councillor Heather Anderson from Dundee City Council said: “By raising awareness that these #TakeItBack facilities exist and are available, it is then up to us as individuals to return to these premises to recycle our single-use cups, or we can adopt the use of a reusable cup for our drinks when we’re out and about.”

The initiative comes after Greggs opened its latest outlet at The Stack Retail Park.

Meanwhile Starbucks has temporarily shut its outlet at the Overgate while it undergoes a revamp.

More from Dundee

John Tavendale was the project manager of the V&A Dundee
Dundee Eden Project will 'anchor' the waterfront, says V&A project manager
3
Mary Quant V&A Exhibition.
Hit or miss? All 8 Dundee V&A exhibitions reviewed and rated
The 1991 emergency exercise looked extremely real at the city's docks. Image: DC Thomson.
Blue Iris: Dundee 'disaster' near Tay Rail Bridge echoed painful past
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Be Charlotte X Andrew Wasylyk for V&A fifth birthday Picture shows; Be Charlotte/Andrew Wasylyk. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee music icons in unlikely collaboration for V&A's fifth birthday
Dundee MSP Michael Marra
Letter reveals Dundee was destined to lose to Glasgow with millions of investment, MSP…
2
Firefighters on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Man, 40, charged in connection with Dundee car fire
Editor Craig Glenday, from Dundee, and the Guinness World Records 2024 boo
Dundee-born editor of Guinness World Records reveals favourite feats as new book released
cancer death
Angus family heartbroken at loss of 'beautiful mummy' and Dundee United fan, 42
Radio 1 Big Weekend audience
Revealed: What visitors really thought of Dundee during Radio 1's Big Weekend
Roddy Traynor, pictured with his dad Kevin, was injured on Dryburgh Street,
Family demands action on e-scooters after boy knocked down on Dundee street

Conversation