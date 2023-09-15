STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee politicians stomach multi-million pound ‘stitch-up’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee politicians stomach multi-million pound ‘stitch-up’?

'I’m disgusted at what is claimed to be proof of a stitch-up by the Scottish SNP government and the Tory Westminster Government to ignore and damage Dundee.'

Dundee MSP and deputy first minister Shon Robison.
Dundee MSP and deputy first minister Shon Robison.
By Steve Finan

Right, let me start by saying I don’t care who you vote for in a general or Scottish election.

I defend to the death your right to vote as you please.

What I am talking about here is not a matter of constitutional politics.

I’m disgusted at what is claimed to be proof of a stitch-up by the Scottish SNP government and the Tory Westminster Government to ignore and damage Dundee – the letter from the leader of Glasgow City Council.

It appears this SNP-Tory coalition got together to make this decision already knowing Dundee was getting nothing.

I’m not surprised at the Tory half of the coalition, but the SNP coalition member appears to have been our city MSP Shona Robison.

The letter sent on June 22 by Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.

Shona, how will you be able to look a Dundee voter in the eye and say you’ve done your best for them?

It is long past time, Shona, that you explained fully to your Dundee constituents – who have given you a career with their votes for years – how you let this happen.

Why was a letter from Dundee City Council not allowed if a letter from Glasgow was allowed?

Why was Dundee ignored when it is obvious we had a very good case and a very great need for this type of investment?

How could you stomach sipping mineral water with Michael Gove while ruining our future?

Shona, you haven’t done your job properly. You haven’t done right by your city. You haven’t done right by your people. You haven’t said a word to explain it.

I won’t bother to call for your resignation. There is more chance of aliens landing in Slessor Gardens.

And there’s no point demanding the local party de-select you. They might send you flowers for being brave.

I was amused, in a wry way, by the response to this letter revelation from Holyrood minister Neil Gray. He said there would be a meeting with Dundee City Council leader John Alexander on “what further help might be available for Dundee”.

Oh good. A “meeting”. That’s what’s needed.

And John Alexander, your most scathing criticism of your overlords was that you were “unclear about the process.”

“Unclear”, eh? That’s the sort of cutting rhetoric that really gets the city’s feelings across. That’ll have them shaking in their boots.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Why can’t you tell it like it is? This SNP-Tory coalition cheated Dundee.

They treated Dundee’s SNP members like lapdogs who would roll over and have their tummy tickled. Fob them off with vague promises – that’s all the Dundee lickspittles need. They won’t dare do or say anything meaningful. Promise “a meeting” and try not to laugh while saying it.

The party in Dundee might not have spines, but the people in Dundee certainly do. And they’re angry.

John come out and say, in the papers, what you really think about Shona and her Tory chums.

Tell her she has failed us. Tell her this stitch-up has plunged a knife in our city’s back.

Speak up properly for Dundee.

