STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee politicians stomach multi-million pound ‘stitch-up’?

Right, let me start by saying I don’t care who you vote for in a general or Scottish election.

I defend to the death your right to vote as you please.

What I am talking about here is not a matter of constitutional politics.

I’m disgusted at what is claimed to be proof of a stitch-up by the Scottish SNP government and the Tory Westminster Government to ignore and damage Dundee – the letter from the leader of Glasgow City Council.

It appears this SNP-Tory coalition got together to make this decision already knowing Dundee was getting nothing.

I’m not surprised at the Tory half of the coalition, but the SNP coalition member appears to have been our city MSP Shona Robison.

Shona, how will you be able to look a Dundee voter in the eye and say you’ve done your best for them?

It is long past time, Shona, that you explained fully to your Dundee constituents – who have given you a career with their votes for years – how you let this happen.

Why was a letter from Dundee City Council not allowed if a letter from Glasgow was allowed?

Why was Dundee ignored when it is obvious we had a very good case and a very great need for this type of investment?

How could you stomach sipping mineral water with Michael Gove while ruining our future?

Shona, you haven’t done your job properly. You haven’t done right by your city. You haven’t done right by your people. You haven’t said a word to explain it.

I won’t bother to call for your resignation. There is more chance of aliens landing in Slessor Gardens.

And there’s no point demanding the local party de-select you. They might send you flowers for being brave.

I was amused, in a wry way, by the response to this letter revelation from Holyrood minister Neil Gray. He said there would be a meeting with Dundee City Council leader John Alexander on “what further help might be available for Dundee”.

Oh good. A “meeting”. That’s what’s needed.

And John Alexander, your most scathing criticism of your overlords was that you were “unclear about the process.”

“Unclear”, eh? That’s the sort of cutting rhetoric that really gets the city’s feelings across. That’ll have them shaking in their boots.

Why can’t you tell it like it is? This SNP-Tory coalition cheated Dundee.

They treated Dundee’s SNP members like lapdogs who would roll over and have their tummy tickled. Fob them off with vague promises – that’s all the Dundee lickspittles need. They won’t dare do or say anything meaningful. Promise “a meeting” and try not to laugh while saying it.

The party in Dundee might not have spines, but the people in Dundee certainly do. And they’re angry.

John come out and say, in the papers, what you really think about Shona and her Tory chums.

Tell her she has failed us. Tell her this stitch-up has plunged a knife in our city’s back.

Speak up properly for Dundee.