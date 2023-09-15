David Halley obituary: Retired newspaper circulation executive and motor enthusiast of Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Halley obituary: Retired newspaper circulation executive and motor enthusiast of Carnoustie

David and Liz, who spent most of their married life living in Carnoustie, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2016.

By Chris Ferguson
David Halley, a retired DC Thomson circulation executive, has died aged 77.

He joined the company in the mid 1970s and retired in 2007. David’s father, also David, had been dispatch manager at the company’s Meadowside headquarters in Dundee.

David, whose mother was Annie (Nan), was born in Dundee and grew up with sisters, the late Margaret, Anne and Shona.

He began his education at Dens Road primary school before the family moved to newly-built Fintry where he attended Linlathen High School.

Always mechanically minded, when David left school he began work with the Gestetner duplicating machine company based then in Whitehall Crescent before it moved to Blackscroft.

He had hoped to train in machine maintenance and repair but his employers saw him as ideal to represent the company as part of its sales force.

Newspaper career begins

He spent around six years with the firm before joining DC Thomson’s circulation department in Dundee.

Shortly afterwards, he was transferred to the Edinburgh office where a greater part of his work was co-ordinating Sunday Post deliveries from Waverley station on Saturday nights.

He had met his future wife, Liz Watt of Carnoustie, at the Marine Ballroom in Arbroath in 1966. They married at Carnoustie Newton Church the same year and went on to have two of a family, Christine and Shona.

After his posting to Edinburgh, David returned to work in the circulation department in Dundee but the onset of multiple sclerosis persuaded him to take early retirement.

Projects

Despite his diagnosis, David spent a productive life. He built a garage complete with service pit which enabled him to restore cars. He was also able to rebuild and recondition vehicle engines and undertook many DIY projects around his home.

The couple were grandparents to Darren, Jordan and Caitlyn, and great-grandparents to Eilidh, Thea, Alba and the late Rory.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

