Dundee city leader takes fight to Michael Gove over investment zone snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee city leader takes fight to Michael Gove over investment zone snub

John Alexander met the UK minister and SNP government figures as backlash grows at the decision to award support to Aberdeen and Glasgow instead.

By Andy Philip
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.

Tory government minister Michael Gove has been told to find extra support for Dundee after the city was snubbed for lucrative tax-breaks and £80 million over five years.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday one day after the decision was confirmed to grant Aberdeen and Glasgow “investment zone” status.

We revealed how Dundee leaders were furious yesterday at the rejection, which followed talks between Scottish and UK government figures.

Rt Hon Michael Gove speaking on the second day of the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“It’s clearly unacceptable that Dundee, a city that is trying to make real inroads into poverty and enhance the economy of the city, has missed out again,” Mr Alexander told The Courier.

“First Greenport status, now investment zones and I’m hoping that there is no third.”

Mr Alexander was in the capital on the same day Mr Gove was addressing council leaders.

Dundee and Aberdeen were dealt a blow last year when freeport status – which comes with big customs and tax incentives – went to two bids in the Highlands and around the the Forth.

‘Disappointment’

Mr Alexander is now in difficult conversations with SNP colleagues in Dundee who were involved in the latest disappointment.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, a Dundee MSP, met Mr Gove recently. First Minister Humza Yousaf is also based in Dundee, despite representing a Glasgow constituency.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.

“I had the opportunity to raise this directly with Michael Gove today and I am seeking a roundtable with both governments to explore options for the city,” Mr Alexander said.

“We are a city which has a reality and context around poverty and economic decline over decades. There is only so much that we, as a council, can do without Government support. The time has come for national government to step up and work with us to diversify our economy to ensure economic growth and job creation is delivers our approach on reducing poverty.”

Mr Gove said the decision is a “historic milestone” on Friday morning.

“I am very appreciative of the constructive approach the First Minister and Deputy First Minister have shown in the meetings I have had with them in recent weeks,” he said.“We all have a shared ambition to work together to see all parts of Scotland thrive and today’s agreement builds on our successful rollout of Green Freeports in Scotland earlier this year.

“Both Aberdeen and Glasgow, and their surrounding areas, have been at the very heart of the UK’s economic success for generations.”

What are investment zones?

Investment zones are part of the UK Government’s “levelling up” plan to target regions of the country for development and support in jobs and skills.

Tax incentives could include reduced Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, business rates relief, capital allowance and National Insurance contributions.

Dundee put forward a bid drawing attention to its world-class university research, high-tech skills base, life sciences and digital expertise – and the need to improve the region’s economy in general.

It was proposed to take in Dundee and north-east Fife, including St Andrews.

Investment zones were scored by governments but also discussed more generally by administrations before decisions were made.

They are not to be confused with Freeports, which offer wider customs and tax incentives and were awarded to bids last year at Cromarty and Forth ports areas.

More from The Courier

John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland Perthshire farmhouse has amazing views, separate holiday cottage and renewable energy
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
How singing with Rock Choir in Perth and Glenrothes helps improve well-being
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
I tried a Perthshire beaver tour during the summer solstice
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus catfish posed as woman online in revenge porn plot
Sweet potato hash with halloumi.
Restaurant review: Charming Heaven Scent plates up divine brunches in Kinross-shire
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
Unique Cupar clock exhibition is 'a collector's dream'
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife - part one
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
When the Thunderbirds landed in Dundee's Wellgate Centre in 1993
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
University leaders accuse governments of failing Dundee in investment zone snub
John Alexander went to Edinburgh on Friday to discuss support for the city. Image: DC Thomson.
Brechin business started on kitchen table named fastest growing firm in Britain