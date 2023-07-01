Schools Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife – part one Class pictures from 42 Fife primary schools. Strathmiglo Primary School. By Cheryl Peebles Share Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife – part one Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4507993/last-class-2023-fife-part-one/ Copy Link Summer holidays are upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days. Before they make their big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers. And now we bring you Last Class, our annual celebration of the children taking the next step in their education journey. Last Class 2023 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. Can I buy the Last Class pictures? Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website and filling in your details. You can also see our other Last Class galleries here. When are they in the newspaper? Last Class pictures have been printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier everyday this week. The final Fife schools feature today. Fife schools part one Castlehill Primary School, Cupar, P7A. Picture by Steve Brown. Castlehill Primary School, Cupar, P7B. Picture by Steve Brown. Castlehill Primary School, Cupar, P7C. Picture by Steve Brown. Newburgh Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Wormit Primary School. Greyfriars RC Primary School, St Andrews. Picture by Steve Brown. Tayport Primary School. Balmullo Primary School. Strathkinness Primary School. Lawhead Primary School. Craigrothie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Ceres Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Canongate Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Lundin Mill Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Letham Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Balmerino Primary School. Dunbog Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Kettle Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Newport Primary School. Ladybank Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Guardbridge Primary School. Springfield Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Dairsie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Freuchie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Strathmiglo Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Foulford Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Foulford Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Carleton Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. North Queensferry Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Auchtertool Primary School. Saline Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Pitteuchar East Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Pitteuchar East Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Kirkton of Largo Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Anstruther Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Balcurvie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Caskieberran Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Caskieberran Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Aberhill Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Pitteuchar West Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Valley Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Valley Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Duloch Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Duloch Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Duloch Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Kelty Primary School, P7A. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Kelty Primary School, P7C. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Kelty Primary School, P7B. Picture by Steve MacDougall.