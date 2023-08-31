Dundee Starbucks to close for several weeks for refurbishment

Starbucks within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee will close for several weeks for a refurbishment.

The coffee shop on the upper floor of the mall will stop trading this Sunday for work to take place.

Starbucks opened at the Overgate in 2005 and expanded its unit in 2015 in response to demand.

The investment by the Seattle-based coffee giant is being seen as a vote of confidence in the shopping centre, which was acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley earlier this year.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “The scale and quality of this refurbishment reflects how much Starbucks values its loyal customers in Overgate.

“It is a testament to Starbucks’ popularity as a premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee.

“Undertaking such a striking refurbishment means a short temporary closure is unavoidable however we are confident our customers will love the new look Starbucks in Overgate when it reopens.

“We very much look forward to welcoming everyone in a few weeks.”

Starbucks Dundee refurbishment plans

Starbucks is hoping to reopen before the end of September.

It describes the refurbishment as “fresh and contemporary” using colours of oyster white, teal, orange clay and rich navy.

Materials used will be a mixture of brushed brass, natural oak and concrete while original artwork will feature African coffee landscapes.

Back bar areas will be clad in corrugated steel and wooden vertical slats.

Leather banquette benches, stylish lounge chairs, upholstered seats, and stools will be available for customers.

Could there soon be second city centre Starbucks?

While the work is under way the nearest Starbucks location are its branches off the Kingsway – though there are plenty of independent coffee shops in the city centre for a caffeine fix.

Starbucks is rumoured to be opening a unit within the former Bank of Scotland building at Nethergate.

A planning application to create two ground floor commercial units includes an image of Starbucks and Greggs. The building is partially occupied by legal firm Gilson Gray.

The Overgate recently welcomed a new beauty shop, Rituals, in the former ground floor Carphone Warehouse unit.