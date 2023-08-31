Dundee Starbucks to close for several weeks for refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Starbucks to close for several weeks for refurbishment

We have an exclusive look at how the upgraded coffee shop within Overgate Shopping Centre will look.

By Rob McLaren
Artist's impressions of how the new Starbucks will look. Image: Starbucks.
Artist's impressions of how the new Starbucks will look. Image: Starbucks.

Starbucks within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee will close for several weeks for a refurbishment.

The coffee shop on the upper floor of the mall will stop trading this Sunday for work to take place.

Starbucks opened at the Overgate in 2005 and expanded its unit in 2015 in response to demand.

The investment by the Seattle-based coffee giant is being seen as a vote of confidence in the shopping centre, which was acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley earlier this year.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “The scale and quality of this refurbishment reflects how much Starbucks values its loyal customers in Overgate.

“It is a testament to Starbucks’ popularity as a premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee.

The Starbucks in Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee will include original artwork. Image: Starbucks

“Undertaking such a striking refurbishment means a short temporary closure is unavoidable however we are confident our customers will love the new look Starbucks in Overgate when it reopens.

“We very much look forward to welcoming everyone in a few weeks.”

Starbucks Dundee refurbishment plans

Starbucks is hoping to reopen before the end of September.

It describes the refurbishment as “fresh and contemporary” using colours of oyster white, teal, orange clay and rich navy.

Materials used will be a mixture of brushed brass, natural oak and concrete while original artwork will feature African coffee landscapes.

Do these designs make you more likely to go for a Starbucks?
The coffee chain is hoping to reopen before the end of September.

Back bar areas will be clad in corrugated steel and wooden vertical slats.

Leather banquette benches, stylish lounge chairs, upholstered seats, and stools will be available for customers.

Could there soon be second city centre Starbucks?

While the work is under way the nearest Starbucks location are its branches off the Kingsway – though there are plenty of independent coffee shops in the city centre for a caffeine fix.

Starbucks is rumoured to be opening a unit within the former Bank of Scotland building at Nethergate.

A planning application to create two ground floor commercial units includes an image of Starbucks and Greggs. The building is partially occupied by legal firm Gilson Gray.

The Overgate recently welcomed a new beauty shop, Rituals, in the former ground floor Carphone Warehouse unit.

More from Business

A think tank has warned against pay restraint for university vice-chancellors (PA)
Repeated calls for pay restraint among university leaders ‘could be dangerous’
Cars at Southampton Docks (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Future ‘more positive’ with latest car production figures
Babylon Health’s babylon health app (Babylon Health/PA)
Firm behind NHS GP at Hand service places two divisions into administration
More than 400 former Debenhams staff are set to receive a payout totalling around £860,000 after winning a legal battle against the retailer (PA)
More than 400 former Debenhams staff win legal battle over redundancy failures
It comes four years after the retailer dropped off the top stock index (James Manning/PA)
Marks & Spencer returns to FTSE 100 while Abrdn and Persimmon get the boot
Sir Mark Thompson (Alamy/PA)
Former BBC director-general Sir Mark Thompson named new chief executive at CNN
Former BBC director-general Mark Thompson is CNN’s new CEO (James Manning/PA)
CNN names ex-BBC director general Mark Thompson as CEO
Andy Jassy said it was ‘probably not going to work out’ for employees who do not work three days a week from the office (AP)
Amazon CEO in warning to staff who defy return-to-office policy
Fashion brand Superdry has had its shares suspended (Ian West/PA)
Superdry shares suspended after audit delays
HSBC UK is offering 40-year mortgages to help people on to or up the property ladder (Charlotte Ball/PA)
40-year mortgage terms now offered by HSBC UK

Conversation