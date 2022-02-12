7 of the best cafes to knuckle down in when trying to study in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The right surroundings can make all the difference when trying to study. Why not try these Dundee cafes while you work?

With its many schools, two universities, art school and college, Dundee is full of people with a passion for studying.

Now that we are beginning to move to a more hybrid way of working, a trip to a local cafe might just be the way to tune your brain into the task at hand.

From the west end to the city centre, there are so many amazing coffee houses waiting to greet you with their delicious wares.

Here are some of our suggestions …

Blend Coffee Lounge

This relaxed independent coffee shop is a great central spot for study.

With its comfortable seats and large tables, it’s perfect for working solo or in a group.

Blend have also updated their opening hours, reintroducing later openings till 9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Address: 63-65 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1SP

EH9 Espresso

This stylish coffee shop on the city’s Perth Road is an ideal location for students of the University of Dundee or Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

Opened last year, it was a former book makers before owner Fraser Smith transformed it into a haven for coffee-lovers.

Its window seats are the perfect spot to let the world go by while you focus on the important details.

Address: 248/250 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LL

Henry’s Coffee House

A well-known establishment in the city, there are two Henry’s from which to choose, both located centrally.

One offers views out on the the City Square while the other is located on the bustling Seagate, close to the bus station.

Both are spacious so ideal settings to pitch up with your laptop, books and notepad.

Addresses: 4 City Square, Dundee DD1 3BA / 28 Seagate, Dundee DD1 2EQ

Waterstones Cafe

You’ll be hard pressed to find a place better suited to study than a cafe on the upper floor of a bookshop.

This hidden gem is located at the top of a beautiful winding staircase in the Dundee branch of Waterstones.

And the setting means you are quite literally surrounded by books.

An excellent place to quieten the mind, you even get a free coffee if you purchase the book of the month.

Address: 35 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 3DG

Coffee @ 124

Spacious and friendly, this independently coffee shop is full of positives for studying.

On the window outside it reads “your cup of inspiration” and that’s exactly what you need when you’re trying to tune into something important.

Situated directly across the road from the city’s busy bus station, it’s also a great spot if you’re combining work with travel.

Address: 124 Seagate, Dundee DD1 2HB.

Empire State Coffee

If you find the smell of coffee roasting a comfort rather than a distraction then this is the place to be.

Empire State Coffee roasts its own blend of coffees from Brazil and Vietnam on-site in its ‘little red roaster’ so it really is the complete package for coffee aficionados.

Located in a picturesque stone building in the city centre, the window seats offer an inspirational view of Whitehall Crescent.

Address: 28 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4AY

The McManus Cafe

Once the home of a magnificent library, The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum is filled with fabulous free displays and exhibitions.

The stunning Gothic building is a lovely place for a peaceful wander – ideal if you’re getting into study-mode.

And the best part is there’s a bright and spacious cafe in the foyer where you can settle after your stroll to get on with your tasks.

Address: Albert Square, Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DA

Beans & Berries

Another star of the city centre, Beans & Berries has ample seating over two levels.

Serving everything from coffee and dessert to milkshake and smoothies, it has a relaxed vibe.

Its wall of bookshelves is a good backdrop for study and there are window seats if you want space from the bustle of the cafe.

Address: 70 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AP