5 best bars in Dundee for a first date

Going on a first date can be nerve-wracking enough without spending ages picking a venue, so I have put together a guide for the best bars in Dundee for a first date.

Read on for a run-through of each venue and what they serve.

I have also noted if each venue serves a range of alcohol-free options, and if they honour the Ask For Angela scheme should you feel uncomfortable on your date.

1. Temple Lane

This stylish bar would be great for getting to know someone new.

Many avoid alcohol on a first date, so you can have peace of mind that there will be options for you at Temple Lane.

While they can make any alcoholic cocktails alcohol-free for you, they also have some mocktails on offer.

You could try out the strawberry and elderflower fizz (£6), which sounds sweet and refreshing.

Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes

Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

Address: 1 Temple Lane, Dundee, DD1 4HA

2. Nola

Blink and you’ll miss Nola as you walk down Union Street.

But you’ll want to add this subterranean cocktail bar in Dundee to your list for first date locations.

It’s classy and casual at the same time, and doubles as a nightclub.

For non-alcoholic options, they serve 0% Corona, and can make any of their signature cocktails alcohol-free.

The signature drinks include the Hive mind, Tonka Espresso Martini, Clover in the Club and Rouge Rum Punch.

Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes

Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

Address: 39 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BS

3. The Wine Press

This wholesome spot on Dundee’s Shore Terrace an ideal setting for a first date.

They serve snacky food too – including a platter with delicious baked camembert – so you won’t go hungry either.

Not only do the staff at The Wine Press honour Ask For Angela scheme, they will also keep an eye on dates themselves, and check on each participant while the other is in the bathroom.

So you’ll be in safe hands there.

In terms of drinks, they are of course well-stocked with plenty of wine.

They even have a wine vending machine which would be a fun ice breaker on your first date.

If you aren’t planning to drink, they have a few mocktails, including the refreshing elderflower and peach sangria (£5).

Check out the full menu here.

Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes

Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

Address: 16 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3DN

4. DCA

At the DCA, you can enjoy a drink – or a bite to eat – and then head to see a film.

You can even bring your drinks from the bar into the cinema.

They serve a range of beer on draught, and offer five low or no alcohol beers and ciders.

There are a whopping 15 cocktails to choose from, including favourites like daiquiri, Mai Tai, pornstar martini and more.

You won’t be short of alcohol-free drinks at the Jute bar either.

The spiced nojito sounds tasty, as does the strawberry and apple crush.

Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes

Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

5. The Maker

This Perth Road eatery also contains an underground bar, ‘The Lowdown’.

There, you can enjoy a range of drinks including at least 12 different beers from Dundee’s own 71 Brewing.

Their cocktails include the cold toddy, which combines Monkey Shoulder, Yuzu Sherbet, rosemary, honey, tonic and herbs.

You will have lots of alcohol-free choices too, including the espresso martini, sangria and a smoky margarita.

Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes

Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

Address: 142-146 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JW

Do you have any other favourite bars in Dundee for a first date? Let us know in the comments below.