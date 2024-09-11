5 best bars in Dundee for a first date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 best bars in Dundee for a first date

Even if you don't plan on drinking, these Dundee bars are ideal for a first date.

Temple Lane is one of the best bars in Dundee for a first date. Image: Temple Lane.
By Joanna Bremner

Going on a first date can be nerve-wracking enough without spending ages picking a venue, so I have put together a guide for the best bars in Dundee for a first date.

Read on for a run-through of each venue and what they serve.

I have also noted if each venue serves a range of alcohol-free options, and if they honour the Ask For Angela scheme should you feel uncomfortable on your date.

1. Temple Lane

This stylish bar would be great for getting to know someone new.

Many avoid alcohol on a first date, so you can have peace of mind that there will be options for you at Temple Lane.

While they can make any alcoholic cocktails alcohol-free for you, they also have some mocktails on offer.

You could try out the strawberry and elderflower fizz (£6), which sounds sweet and refreshing.

The interior of Dundee bar Temple Lane is modern and stylish. Image: Temple Lane.
  • Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes
  • Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

Address: 1 Temple Lane, Dundee, DD1 4HA

2. Nola

Blink and you’ll miss Nola as you walk down Union Street.

But you’ll want to add this subterranean cocktail bar in Dundee to your list for first date locations.

It’s classy and casual at the same time, and doubles as a nightclub.

For non-alcoholic options, they serve 0% Corona, and can make any of their signature cocktails alcohol-free.

The signature drinks include the Hive mind, Tonka Espresso Martini, Clover in the Club and Rouge Rum Punch.

Nola, Dundee. Image: Nola.
  • Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes
  • Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

Address: 39 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BS

3. The Wine Press

This wholesome spot on Dundee’s Shore Terrace an ideal setting for a first date.

They serve snacky food too – including a platter with delicious baked camembert – so you won’t go hungry either.

Not only do the staff at The Wine Press honour Ask For Angela scheme, they will also keep an eye on dates themselves, and check on each participant while the other is in the bathroom.

So you’ll be in safe hands there.

The Wine Press, Dundee. Image: The Wine Press.

In terms of drinks, they are of course well-stocked with plenty of wine.

They even have a wine vending machine which would be a fun ice breaker on your first date.

If you aren’t planning to drink, they have a few mocktails, including the refreshing elderflower and peach sangria (£5).

Check out the full menu here.

  • Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes
  • Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

Address: 16 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3DN

4. DCA

At the DCA, you can enjoy a drink – or a bite to eat – and then head to see a film.

You can even bring your drinks from the bar into the cinema.

They serve a range of beer on draught, and offer five low or no alcohol beers and ciders.

There are a whopping 15 cocktails to choose from, including favourites like daiquiri, Mai Tai, pornstar martini and more.

The Amore Madre cocktail and raspberry Noradora mocktail at Jute bar, Dundee. Image: Jute cafe bar.

You won’t be short of alcohol-free drinks at the Jute bar either.

The spiced nojito sounds tasty, as does the strawberry and apple crush.

  • Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes
  • Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

5. The Maker

This Perth Road eatery also contains an underground bar, ‘The Lowdown’.

There, you can enjoy a range of drinks including at least 12 different beers from Dundee’s own 71 Brewing.

Their cocktails include the cold toddy, which combines Monkey Shoulder, Yuzu Sherbet, rosemary, honey, tonic and herbs.

The Maker has tables and booths upstairs, and The Lowdown bar is downstairs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

You will have lots of alcohol-free choices too, including the espresso martini, sangria and a smoky margarita.

  • Do they honour the Ask For Angela? Yes
  • Are there plenty of alcohol-free options? Yes

Address: 142-146 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JW

Do you have any other favourite bars in Dundee for a first date? Let us know in the comments below.

