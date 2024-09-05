5 places to enjoy lunch for under £10 in St Andrews

St Andrews is a lovely place to visit for lunch, and there are many eateries that offer affordable options.

You can enjoy a range of dishes at these St Andrews eateries for under £10, including burgers, cheesy toasties, sandwiches and more.

1. Palompo’s

This Italian eatery has been described as the best coffee spot in St Andrews.

Run by young food and drink rising star Archie Renton, you can be sure of a warm welcome on your visit.

The coffee shop, which opened in 2023, serves a range of artisan coffee, as well as authentic Italian pastries baked by Archie’s nonna.

Although the espresso bar is quite small, there is plenty of choice.

On the lunch menu, you’ll find sandwiches ranging from £5.95-6.95, cakes for £3.35, and homemade cannoli for £2.50.

The sandwich fillings include caprese for the veggie option and roasted veg cooked in balsamic vinegar with pesto mayo for the vegan option.

The meat sandwich on your visit to Palompo’s could be filled with tasty mortadella, burrata, pistachio cream, honey and chopped pistachio.

Address: 72b South St, St Andrews KY16 9JT

2. Sweetpea at the Museum

The sister venue to Sweetpea in Broughty Ferry, this flowery cafe is a charming spot for lunch.

Owner Zoe Lawson is passionate about offering food to suit dietary requirements, whether you eat gluten-free, dairy-free or even if you’re just plain fussy.

The food on offer is also very affordable.

You can enjoy the harissa chicken bagel (£9.95), which is packed with harissa mayonnaise, chicken, peppers, red onion, Emmental cheese and rocket, which is served with salad and crisps.

There’s also the feta and strawberry salad (£9.90), which includes lettuce and rocket, strawberries, feta, red onion, cucumber, mint, lime, chilli flakes and pecans.

You can also add chicken, bacon or halloumi for a wee bit extra.

And for a sweet, salty and spicy treat, the chicken waffles are also under a tenner.

For £9.95, you’ll get waffles, breaded fried chicken, maple syrup, spring onions and sriracha mayo.

Address: Kinburn Park, St Andrews KY16 9DP

3. BlackHorn Burgers

If you’re looking for something more filling than a sandwich or a pastry, still at an affordable price, this burger joint is perfect.

You can find BlackHorn Burgers just off the main drag in St Andrews, between Market Street and South Street.

Beyond the building’s dark blue facade, is a cosy, welcoming interior with quick, friendly service.

Their namesake BlackHorn burger, a cheeseburger with lettuce, plum tomato and their creamy BlackHorn sauce costs just £5.50.

Adding chunky fries will cost you £3, but for £8.50, this is still a great deal.

They also serve a hot dog for £4, which you could enjoy alongside one of their milkshakes (£4.75) for a total of £8.75.

The salads from BlackHorn Burgers are excellent too.

I’d recommend the filling and flavourful spicy chick salad (£6), which includes slices of spiced chicken, avocado, harissa, rocket, crispy croutons and a lime yoghurt dressing.

Address: 10 Church St, St Andrews KY16 9NW

4. The Cheesy Toast Shack

This popular St Andrews takeaway also serves lunch for under £10.

Their toasties went viral a few weeks ago after they revealed their plans to introduce a “seagull insurance“.

The menu includes huge, gooey toasties are the stuff of legend, including the macaroni and cheese toastie.

All the toasties are priced at £6.75.

There’s the buffalo chicken toastie, which comes with slow cooked, pulled chicken, mozzarella and a fiery buffalo sauce.

Or you could try out the New Yorker, which is packed with Monterey Jack cheese, pastrami, American mustard and gherkins.

There are also some veggie options, including the goats cheese toastie, with fig, honey chutney and wild rocket.

The shack also offer a few specials which change up every few weeks, including a haggis toastie recently.

If you aren’t a fan of toasties though, they also serve breakfast rolls (the bacon roll is £3.95) or a hot dog with onion chutney (£4.50).

Address: Woodburn Pl, St Andrews KY16 8LA

5. Fisher & Donaldson

The South Street cafe serves plenty of well-loved sweet treats, including the huge and delightful fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich.

But you can also enjoy lunch under £10 on your visit to St Andrews Fisher & Donaldson cafe.

You could treat yourself to some nostalgia with a plate of hot stovies with oatcakes for £6.35, or macaroni and cheese with side salad for a very affordable £5.99.

There are – of course – plenty of pastries to choose from, including the scotch pie, sausage roll, onion bridie and spinach roll.

As for sandwiches, you are spoilt for choice.

The cold baguettes include egg mayo (£4.85), tuna mayo and cucumber (£5.10) or cheddar and ham (£5.80).

And for hot sandwiches there’s a pepperoni panini (£5.85), roasted veg, pesto and mozzarella ciabatta (£5.90) or the Croque Monsieur (£6.35).

All of their sandwiches are served with a side salad and crisps.

Address: 197 South St, St Andrews KY16 9EE

Do you know anywhere else in St Andrews that serves lunch for under £10 Let us know in the comments below.