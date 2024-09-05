5 places to enjoy lunch for under £10 in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 places to enjoy lunch for under £10 in St Andrews

You might think of St Andrews as pricy, but there are still plenty of venues where you can eat affordably.

There are lots of affordable places for lunch in St Andrews, including Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

St Andrews is a lovely place to visit for lunch, and there are many eateries that offer affordable options.

You can enjoy a range of dishes at these St Andrews eateries for under £10, including burgers, cheesy toasties, sandwiches and more.

1. Palompo’s

This Italian eatery has been described as the best coffee spot in St Andrews.

Run by young food and drink rising star Archie Renton, you can be sure of a warm welcome on your visit.

The coffee shop, which opened in 2023, serves a range of artisan coffee, as well as authentic Italian pastries baked by Archie’s nonna.

The coffee is made with care at Palompo’s Italian Expresso bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Although the espresso bar is quite small, there is plenty of choice.

On the lunch menu, you’ll find sandwiches ranging from £5.95-6.95, cakes for £3.35, and homemade cannoli for £2.50.

The sandwich fillings include caprese for the veggie option and roasted veg cooked in balsamic vinegar with pesto mayo for the vegan option.

The meat sandwich on your visit to Palompo’s could be filled with tasty mortadella, burrata, pistachio cream, honey and chopped pistachio.

Address: 72b South St, St Andrews KY16 9JT

2. Sweetpea at the Museum

The sister venue to Sweetpea in Broughty Ferry, this flowery cafe is a charming spot for lunch.

Owner Zoe Lawson is passionate about offering food to suit dietary requirements, whether you eat gluten-free, dairy-free or even if you’re just plain fussy.

The food on offer is also very affordable.

You can enjoy the harissa chicken bagel (£9.95), which is packed with harissa mayonnaise, chicken, peppers, red onion, Emmental cheese and rocket, which is served with salad and crisps.

The chicken waffles from Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There’s also the feta and strawberry salad (£9.90), which includes lettuce and rocket, strawberries, feta, red onion, cucumber, mint, lime, chilli flakes and pecans.

You can also add chicken, bacon or halloumi for a wee bit extra.

And for a sweet, salty and spicy treat, the chicken waffles are also under a tenner.

For £9.95, you’ll get waffles, breaded fried chicken, maple syrup, spring onions and sriracha mayo.

Address: Kinburn Park, St Andrews KY16 9DP

3. BlackHorn Burgers

If you’re looking for something more filling than a sandwich or a pastry, still at an affordable price, this burger joint is perfect.

You can find BlackHorn Burgers just off the main drag in St Andrews, between Market Street and South Street.

Beyond the building’s dark blue facade, is a cosy, welcoming interior with quick, friendly service.

Their namesake BlackHorn burger, a cheeseburger with lettuce, plum tomato and their creamy BlackHorn sauce costs just £5.50.

A burger and BlackHorn’s chunky chips. Image: BlackHorn Burgers.

Adding chunky fries will cost you £3, but for £8.50, this is still a great deal.

They also serve a hot dog for £4, which you could enjoy alongside one of their milkshakes (£4.75) for a total of £8.75.

The salads from BlackHorn Burgers are excellent too.

I’d recommend the filling and flavourful spicy chick salad (£6), which includes slices of spiced chicken, avocado, harissa, rocket, crispy croutons and a lime yoghurt dressing.

Address: 10 Church St, St Andrews KY16 9NW

4. The Cheesy Toast Shack

This popular St Andrews takeaway also serves lunch for under £10.

Their toasties went viral a few weeks ago after they revealed their plans to introduce a “seagull insurance“.

The menu includes huge, gooey toasties are the stuff of legend, including the macaroni and cheese toastie.

All the toasties are priced at £6.75.

There’s the buffalo chicken toastie, which comes with slow cooked, pulled chicken, mozzarella and a fiery buffalo sauce.

The iconic mac and cheese toastie is an affordable lunch option in St Andrews. Image: The Cheesy Toast Shack.

Or you could try out the New Yorker, which is packed with Monterey Jack cheese, pastrami, American mustard and gherkins.

There are also some veggie options, including the goats cheese toastie, with fig, honey chutney and wild rocket.

The shack also offer a few specials which change up every few weeks, including a haggis toastie recently.

If you aren’t a fan of toasties though, they also serve breakfast rolls (the bacon roll is £3.95) or a hot dog with onion chutney (£4.50).

Address: Woodburn Pl, St Andrews KY16 8LA

5. Fisher & Donaldson

The South Street cafe serves plenty of well-loved sweet treats, including the huge and delightful fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich.

But you can also enjoy lunch under £10 on your visit to St Andrews Fisher & Donaldson cafe.

You could treat yourself to some nostalgia with a plate of hot stovies with oatcakes for £6.35, or macaroni and cheese with side salad for a very affordable £5.99.

There are – of course – plenty of pastries to choose from, including the scotch pie, sausage roll, onion bridie and spinach roll.

The croque monsieur from the Fife bakery. Image: Fisher & Donaldson.

As for sandwiches, you are spoilt for choice.

The cold baguettes include egg mayo (£4.85), tuna mayo and cucumber (£5.10) or cheddar and ham (£5.80).

And for hot sandwiches there’s a pepperoni panini (£5.85), roasted veg, pesto and mozzarella ciabatta (£5.90) or the Croque Monsieur (£6.35).

All of their sandwiches are served with a side salad and crisps.

Address: 197 South St, St Andrews KY16 9EE

Do you know anywhere else in St Andrews that serves lunch for under £10 Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation