Palompo’s 22-year-old founder is following in family’s footsteps with St Andrews espresso bar

“It was the best decision of my life,” for 22-year-old Archie Renton to open Palompo’s Italian espresso bar in St Andrews.

The stylish speciality coffee house is an emerald gem on South Street, St Andrews.

A throng of students and locals go in and out in a steady stream as surprisingly young staff serve up delicious coffees and bakes.

Palompo’s is the family name of Archie, whose Italian descent inspired him to create the espresso bar, and bring a piece of Italy to the Fife town.

“Growing up with an Italian background, food has always been an interest of mine,” says Archie.

He opened Palompo’s St Andrews in March last year, and since has been inundated with custom from locals, students and tourists alike.

“It’s all been a blur,” says Archie.

“It has been a lot of hard work too.

“You never know how it’s going to be. But I really couldn’t have wished for better. We have been so busy.”

Palompo’s St Andrews is part of Fife foodie history

Food has always been a key part of Archie’s life, thanks to his Italian family.

“I love cooking,” Archie says.

“Any chance I got when I was younger, I’d always be helping in the kitchen.

“I love Sunday teas with my nonna. We would do pasta dish, salad and stuff like that.

“My nonna does some of the baking for us. She does biscotti, canolli and Maritozzi buns at the weekend.

“She loves it. I think it’s great for her to see the name up on the sign.

“My papa as well. He is in most days, checking I’m working and if it’s busy.”

Some might remember the Palompo’s name which has a rich history in St Andrews.

Joe’s Café, a fish and chip shop, was opened up by Giuseppe, Archie’s great grandad, back in the 1950s.

It was then taken over by Archie’s “nonna and papa”. Joe’s Cafe, in the spot where you can now find Tailend, was popular in town till its closure 25 years ago.

Plenty customers come into Archie’s St Andrews coffee spot to ask if he is of the same Palompo’s family of that well-known chip shop.

‘Some people work better outside of classrooms’

The young Palompo’s owner says many customers don’t believe that he’s behind the business.

“I have a lot of people asking what I’m studying at uni,” he laughs.

“A lot of people can’t believe it.

“But you’ve just got to go for it and take the chance.”

“It was never in my head to go to uni,” Archie adds.

“I know at school it has made out to be the thing you have to do, and the people who aren’t going to uni get pushed aside.

“It works for certain people, but not for everyone. Some people, like me, work better outside of classrooms.”

Over the last year, Archie has proved that a different path can be just as rewarding with his success with Palompo’s.

“I’ve just been taking each day as it comes. Before I knew it, it’s almost been a year.

“People have been telling me we need to open up a shop in Edinburgh too,” he laughs.

“Not at the moment. I’ve got enough grey hairs!”