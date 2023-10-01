The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in St Andrews

From beach shacks to rooftop bars, finding somewhere to stop for a bite or drink in St Andrews is not difficult.

The issue you might encounter instead is having to pick just one cafe, restaurant or bar to visit if you’re only spending the day.

There is lots to see and do in the town, from visiting the cathedral and walking along the beach to playing a round of golf.

As a student town and popular tourist attraction, there’s a buzz about the streets unlike any other.

So, are you ready to explore some of the best places for food and drink if you’re spending the day in St Andrews?

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Starting the day energised is a good idea, and the team at We Are Zest Cafe can help with that.

The social enterprise has invested in barista qualifications for its staff, meaning their coffee won’t be disappointing. More good news for oat or soy milk drinkers, there is no surcharge for alternative milks.

Zest’s all-day breakfast options include porridge and a full Scottish, or if you prefer something lighter there are also fresh pastries on offer.

Address: 95 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QW

Tucked away between South Street and Market Street is The Cottage Kitchen, with a morning menu of classics, Benedicts and favourites.

If eggs on a toasted English muffin or sourdough toast sounds tempting, you will have plenty of choice here.

Rest assured you’ll be served high quality local produce, The Cottage Kitchen’s bread, meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables are all sourced from Fife.

Address: 5 Logies Lane, St Andrews KY16 9NL

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Sometimes, a little sugar is just what’s needed for a wee burst of energy in the early afternoon. Gorgeous cafe is sure to deliver just that.

With a huge range of home baking on offer, you can either take some time to decide what you fancy while waiting for a seat or pick a takeaway treat to enjoy at the beach.

As well as coffee, there are also a range of teas, smoothies and milkshakes on offer.

Address: 7 Bell Street, St Andrews KY16 9UR

Another popular spot is Bibi’s Cafe, which offers cakes and scones aplenty.

The blue cafe front is sure to catch your eye when coming down North Street on the hunt for a treat.

Bibi’s Cafe also offers breakfast, brunch and lunch, so a short cake stop could quickly turn into something more.

Address: 5 Ellice Place, St Andrews KY16 9HU

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Secretly wish you were on the Amalfi Coast and not the Fife coast? That’s okay, Rocca Italian Deli has you covered.

The family run cafe and delicatessen offers a range of bistro style food and gourmet sandwiches.

With meats and cheeses imported from Italy, this lunch is sure to be a hit – no matter the Scottish weather.

Address: 33 Bell Street, St Andrews KY16 9UR

If you’re ready for a tipple with your brunch, Rogue is the perfect spot. The South Street cocktail bar boasts a long drinks list and classic brunch dishes.

While their dry aged beef and oysters might be standouts on the menu, Rogue is not to be overlooked during lunchtime.

Address: 209 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EF

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Going to St Andrews without visiting Jannettas Gelateria is a massive missed opportunity.

The ice cream parlour offers 54 different flavours of homemade gelato, and you can both sit-in or take away.

Classic flavours like pistachio, chocolate and vanilla are of course on offer, but the tayberry gelato is a unique and tasty option if you fancy a change.

Address: 31 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QR

If you’ve spent the afternoon walking along West Sands, Dook is the perfect place for a break.

The beach cafe has a cabinet stocked with treats from The Newport Bakery, including cakes and pastries.

There is of course also a soft serve machine, is a beach trip complete without one?

Address: West Sands Road, St Andrews KY16 9JD

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Sometimes, nothing beats a good burger. That is exactly what you’ll find at BlackHorn Burgers.

From a simple beefburger at £4, going all the way to a double grillburger with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and BlackHorn sauce at £8 there is something for all tastes and budgets.

No need for vegetarians to fear, there are also veggie burgers, wraps and salads on offer.

Address: 10 Church Street, St Andrews KY16 9NW

Dinner with a view can be had at Rusacks St Andrews’ restaurant The Bridge. Inside the cosy restaurant you can take in views of the golf greens and the sea.

The Mediterranean offering, developed with Italian head chef Francesco at the helm, has something for every taste.

For a dish that packs a flavourful punch, try the Scottish mushroom tortellini.

Address: Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

If you’ve got cash to spend, make sure to check out Haar on Golf Place.

Run by MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks, you can be sure only the highest quality ingredients will make their way to your plate.

The five course dinner tasting menu is £105 per person, with a vegan alternative available for £95.

Address: 1 Golf Place, St Andrews KY16 9JA

Drinks

8pm to late

The Adamson is one of the town’s oldest cocktail bars, and it’s still a local favourite.

The South Street bar boasts a huge menu of cocktails and wines, including four different cocktail trees.

Address: 127 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH

An evening in the pub can be had at The Criterion, which has a range of beers on draught, over 160 whiskies and over 80 Scottish gins.

Popular amongst locals, students and visitors alike, the family-run pub is sure to offer a great atmosphere any night of the week.

Address: 99 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QW

End the day in style at The Old Course Hotel’s stunning Swilcan Loft restaurant and bar.

With floor to ceiling views of the golf course, West Sands and iconic Hamilton Grand building it certainly is a picturesque spot for an evening drink.

Address: Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP