The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in St Andrews

Ice creams, Italian sandwiches and burgers are some of the delicious food you can get your hands on in St Andrews.

Mushroom ravioli and risotto primavera at The Bridge in St Andrews.
Put The Bridge in St Andrews on your list of restaurants to check out. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

From beach shacks to rooftop bars, finding somewhere to stop for a bite or drink in St Andrews is not difficult.

The issue you might encounter instead is having to pick just one cafe, restaurant or bar to visit if you’re only spending the day.

There is lots to see and do in the town, from visiting the cathedral and walking along the beach to playing a round of golf.

As a student town and popular tourist attraction, there’s a buzz about the streets unlike any other.

So, are you ready to explore some of the best places for food and drink if you’re spending the day in St Andrews?

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Starting the day energised is a good idea, and the team at We Are Zest Cafe can help with that.

The social enterprise has invested in barista qualifications for its staff, meaning their coffee won’t be disappointing. More good news for oat or soy milk drinkers, there is no surcharge for alternative milks.

A latte from Zest Cafe in St Andrews.
Start off your day with a coffee and breakfast in Zest Cafe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Zest’s all-day breakfast options include porridge and a full Scottish, or if you prefer something lighter there are also fresh pastries on offer.

Address: 95 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QW

Tucked away between South Street and Market Street is The Cottage Kitchen, with a morning menu of classics, Benedicts and favourites.

If eggs on a toasted English muffin or sourdough toast sounds tempting, you will have plenty of choice here.

Rest assured you’ll be served high quality local produce, The Cottage Kitchen’s bread, meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables are all sourced from Fife.

Address: 5 Logies Lane, St Andrews KY16 9NL

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Sometimes, a little sugar is just what’s needed for a wee burst of energy in the early afternoon. Gorgeous cafe is sure to deliver just that.

A plated Scone inside Gorgeous cafe in St Andrews.
Gorgeous can offer up delicious scones. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

With a huge range of home baking on offer, you can either take some time to decide what you fancy while waiting for a seat or pick a takeaway treat to enjoy at the beach.

As well as coffee, there are also a range of teas, smoothies and milkshakes on offer.

Address: 7 Bell Street, St Andrews KY16 9UR

Another popular spot is Bibi’s Cafe, which offers cakes and scones aplenty.

The blue cafe front is sure to catch your eye when coming down North Street on the hunt for a treat.

Bibi’s Cafe also offers breakfast, brunch and lunch, so a short cake stop could quickly turn into something more.

Address: 5 Ellice Place, St Andrews KY16 9HU

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Secretly wish you were on the Amalfi Coast and not the Fife coast? That’s okay, Rocca Italian Deli has you covered.

The family run cafe and delicatessen offers a range of bistro style food and gourmet sandwiches.

A pizza from St Andrews' Rocca Italian Deli.
How about a polpetti marinara pizza? Image: Rocca Italian Deli

With meats and cheeses imported from Italy, this lunch is sure to be a hit – no matter the Scottish weather.

Address: 33 Bell Street, St Andrews KY16 9UR

If you’re ready for a tipple with your brunch, Rogue is the perfect spot. The South Street cocktail bar boasts a long drinks list and classic brunch dishes.

A vegan burger with chips and coleslaw from Rogue in St Andrews.
Rogue’s vegan moving mountains burger. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

While their dry aged beef and oysters might be standouts on the menu, Rogue is not to be overlooked during lunchtime.

Address: 209 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EF

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Going to St Andrews without visiting Jannettas Gelateria is a massive missed opportunity.

The ice cream parlour offers 54 different flavours of homemade gelato, and you can both sit-in or take away.

Three purple, pink and yellow ice creams outside Jannettas Gelateria.
There are a range of flavours, including Parma Violet gelato, Tayberry gelato and Mango sorbet. Image: Jannettas Gelateria

Classic flavours like pistachio, chocolate and vanilla are of course on offer, but the tayberry gelato is a unique and tasty option if you fancy a change.

Address: 31 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QR

If you’ve spent the afternoon walking along West Sands, Dook is the perfect place for a break.

The beach cafe has a cabinet stocked with treats from The Newport Bakery, including cakes and pastries.

Pastries from the Newport Bakery for sale in Dook.
Dook is stocked with sweet treats. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

There is of course also a soft serve machine, is a beach trip complete without one?

Address: West Sands Road, St Andrews KY16 9JD

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Sometimes, nothing beats a good burger. That is exactly what you’ll find at BlackHorn Burgers.

From a simple beefburger at £4, going all the way to a double grillburger with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and BlackHorn sauce at £8 there is something for all tastes and budgets.

A table with burgers, fries and drinks at BlackHorn in St Andrews.
BlackHorn offers a tasty dinner without breaking the bank. Image: BlackHorn Burgers

No need for vegetarians to fear, there are also veggie burgers, wraps and salads on offer.

Address: 10 Church Street, St Andrews KY16 9NW

Dinner with a view can be had at Rusacks St Andrews’ restaurant The Bridge. Inside the cosy restaurant you can take in views of the golf greens and the sea.

The Mediterranean offering, developed with Italian head chef Francesco at the helm, has something for every taste.

Scottish Mushroom Ravioli at The Bridge.
Scottish mushrooms and Italian pasta come together at The Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

For a dish that packs a flavourful punch, try the Scottish mushroom tortellini.

Address: Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

If you’ve got cash to spend, make sure to check out Haar on Golf Place.

Run by MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks, you can be sure only the highest quality ingredients will make their way to your plate.

The five course dinner tasting menu is £105 per person, with a vegan alternative available for £95.

Address: 1 Golf Place, St Andrews KY16 9JA

Drinks

8pm to late

The Adamson is one of the town’s oldest cocktail bars, and it’s still a local favourite.

Three cocktails from The Adamson in St Andrews.
Espresso Martini, White Sangria and Cherry Margarita at The Adamson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The South Street bar boasts a huge menu of cocktails and wines, including four different cocktail trees.

Address: 127 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH

An evening in the pub can be had at The Criterion, which has a range of beers on draught, over 160 whiskies and over 80 Scottish gins.

Popular amongst locals, students and visitors alike, the family-run pub is sure to offer a great atmosphere any night of the week.

Address: 99 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QW

End the day in style at The Old Course Hotel’s stunning Swilcan Loft restaurant and bar.

The view from Old Course Hotel Swilcan Loft.
Not a bad view to sip your evening drink to. Image: The Old Course Hotel

With floor to ceiling views of the golf course, West Sands and iconic Hamilton Grand building it certainly is a picturesque spot for an evening drink.

Address: Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP

More from Food & Drink

Dundee Cocktail Week will return in 2023
Dundee Cocktail Week 2023: All you need to know
Erin, Derek and Calum Alexander harvesting onions at Bellfield Organic Nursery.
Made in Perthshire: Bellfield Organic Nursery delivers 700 fruit & veg boxes a week
Owen Foster, owner of Owen's Angus Jams and Foster's Farm Shop and Cafe.
Rising Star: Rugby mad Angus jam maker Owen is sick of sticky stereotypes
Snooker balls and cue on a snooker table.
Your guide to 4 must-visit live sports bars in Fife
Aeble cider shop, which will open a bar area, in Anstruther
Fife cider shop to open bar area
Post Thumbnail
Fonab Castle's Sandemans Restaurant: Seven wonders served up for top-class dining
Fish and chips at the Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo.
Restaurant review: Super service and perfect pub grub at Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo
Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky, from Dundee
Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory
A Popeyes sign
New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes
A woman holding a basket inside Ardross Farm Shop in Fife
7 of the best farm shops to pick up local produce in Fife

Conversation