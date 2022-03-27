Zest Cafe: The St Andrews cafe giving workers with disabilities a chance to shine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Zest Cafe: The St Andrews cafe giving workers with disabilities a chance to shine

By Maria Gran
March 27 2022, 5.59am Updated: March 27 2022, 12.13pm
Damien McDonald is part of the Kickstart scheme at Zest Cafe in St Andrews.
Damien McDonald is part of the Kickstart scheme at Zest Cafe in St Andrews.

While Zest Cafe looks just like any other St Andrews cafe from the outside, on the inside it is anything but.

The South Street eatery has trained and hired young people with disabilities for 14 years.

Owner Lisa Cathro started the social enterprise in order to help those with additional support needs get and retain work.

Having general anxiety disorder herself, Lisa wanted to extend a helping hand to people who need extra support to maintain employment.

“I think a lot of employers are scared to take on people with disabilities,” she says.

“But when you have disabilities yourself, you’re going to make mistakes anyway, so it’s not an issue.

“Because you’ve put effort in and invested in your employees, you get much more loyalty and they’re much more engaged.”

Zest Cafe kickstart success

To further her mission, the cafe owner applied to be part of the Kickstart Scheme funded by the UK Government.

It offers six month job placements for young people at risk of long-term unemployment.

Zest Cafe owner Lisa Cathro smiles at the camera with the coffee machine in the background.
Zest Cafe owner Lisa Cathro.

Zest’s first Kickstarter Connor Houston started a year ago and now has a permanent job at the cafe.

“As Connor has quite severe dyslexia he struggles with a lot of things for learning and work,” explains Lisa.

“He’s been great in helping us understand dyslexia and we’ve done lots of adjustments to help him.

“All our contracts and staff handbooks are done in audio format now, so anyone who struggles with reading can listen to the section they want on their phone.”

A modern apprentice works the till at Zest Cafe getting payment from a customer.
Kieron Mead is now a modern apprentice at Zest Cafe after starting on the Kickstarter Scheme.

Alongside Connor works Zest’s second Kickstarter Kieron Mead and they are both studying for modern apprenticeships.

Through the scheme, the cafe gets £1,500 towards each person’s training.

Making disability adjustments

The funding has covered everything from modules in food hygiene to barista courses.

It has also helped Lisa create a good working environment for all the Kickstarters.

She has discovered that making adjustments for people with disabilities is not always expensive.

Inside Zest Cafe, there are tables and black chairs on the floor and black menu signs on the wall.
Zest Cafe at 95 South Street, St Andrews.

“One boy has autism and really struggled with sensory input, especially noise,” she says.

“A busy cafe is quite overwhelming, there’s many different noises going on and when you’re trying to concentrate on different tasks it is a difficult environment.

“I got Damien some earplugs which filter out certain frequencies and it changed his life. No panic attacks, no anxiety, no sore ears for £20.

“Employers think people with disabilities need expensive adjustments put in place and they don’t.”

Funding for training has also allowed the cafe’s core staff to upskill alongside the Kickstarters.

Investing in the Zest Cafe team

Since November last year, Zest Cafe has spent £6,000 on staff training.

Lockdowns also provided the opportunity to upgrade the cafe and make it more accessible.

“In summer we planned that if we got locked down we would invest into staff training,” says Lisa.

A barista in a black tshirt and mask frothing milk at Zest Cafe.
Head barista Lewis Weston operates the coffee machine.

“The team is now more confident and resilient – we’re coming out the other side  stronger.”

As well as doing international barista qualifications, tasks around the cafe can be used to teach core skills such as maths, geography and economics.

Lisa’s Kickstarters have learnt so much about coffee they will soon hold workshops in Zest.

Pouring a coffee with latte art.
Zest Cafe baristas have done training courses ranging from brewing methods to milk science.

“I’m really keen to be an example for other employers about investing in your people,” she says.

“If employers don’t invest in their staff, that’s when you get turnover.

“But we’ve got the lowest staff turnover in hospitality.

“If you’ve got disability and someone is investing in you, you don’t go to a different job where you don’t get that.

“If you look after your people, they stay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]