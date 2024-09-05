Carnoustie’s Cairn Safety Technology’s hot works habitats go international

A Carnoustie start-up is looking to revolutionise safety for hot-work jobs like welding and grinding after developing a new pressurised habitat.

Gordon Priestly, James Downie and Barry Maguire opened Cairn Safety Technology in the Angus town earlier this year.

The trio are harnessing their extensive experience in the oil and gas industry to develop purpose built habitats, or shelters, for dangerous workplaces.

Cairn Safety Technology, specialises in advanced pressurised habitats for hot work tasks such as welding, grinding, and burning in hazardous environments.`

Hot work involves the use of open fires, flames and jobs involving the application of heat by means of tools or equipment.

Cairn Safety Technology looking to revolutionise hot work

As well as producing safe spaces for hot works to be carried out in the UK, their habitats have been picked up by firms in Qatar, Kazakhstan and across Africa.

Their Cairn Cocoon pressurised habitat is a patented system which produces an over-pressurized environment, creating a physical barrier between hot work activities and potential hydrocarbons.

Engineering director Gordon Priestly said “Having worked with James in the past I knew he was the ideal co-founder, as his operational experience complimented my technical skills well.

“We both have a shared vision for creating a best-in-class pressurised habitat system and service offering.

“The addition of Barry has completed the puzzle and we now have a positive, practical and goal oriented leadership team ready to drive the business forward.”

Funding partnership for Carnoustie firm

Since launching their Carnoustie office in May, Cairn Safety Technology has already created additional jobs in the town.

They have also gained the support from UK partner SA Equip and backing from Business Gateway.

SA Equip, Cairn Safety Technology’s UK partner said reassurance the new products have brought had been beneficial to clients.

A spokesperson added: “Our collaboration with Cairn Safety to incorporate their Habitat systems into our hire fleet has been an invaluable asset.

“Our clients value the enhanced safety these habitats provide, resulting in increased productivity and peace of mind.

“The Cairn team has been exceptionally supportive throughout, showing a shared dedication to safety and customer satisfaction.

“We’re pleased to offer these industry-leading habitats and look forward to further collaboration.”