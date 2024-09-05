Carnoustie’s Cairn Safety Technology’s hot works habitats go international

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie’s Cairn Safety Technology’s hot works habitats go international

The Carnoustie start-up is looking to revolutionise safety for hot-work jobs like welding and grinding after developing a new pressurised habitat.

By Paul Malik
Directors Barry Maguire and James Downie of Cairn Safety Technology. Image: Elevator
Directors Barry Maguire and James Downie of Cairn Safety Technology. Image: Elevator

A Carnoustie start-up is looking to revolutionise safety for hot-work jobs like welding and grinding after developing a new pressurised habitat.

Gordon Priestly, James Downie and Barry Maguire opened Cairn Safety Technology in the Angus town earlier this year.

The trio are harnessing their extensive experience in the oil and gas industry to develop purpose built habitats, or shelters, for dangerous workplaces.

Cairn Safety Technology, specialises in advanced pressurised habitats for hot work tasks such as welding, grinding, and burning in hazardous environments.`

Hot work involves the use of open fires, flames and jobs involving the application of heat by means of tools or equipment.

Cairn Safety Technology looking to revolutionise hot work

As well as producing safe spaces for hot works to be carried out in the UK, their habitats have been picked up by firms in Qatar, Kazakhstan and across Africa.

Their Cairn Cocoon pressurised habitat is a patented system which produces an over-pressurized environment, creating a physical barrier between hot work activities and potential hydrocarbons.

Part of the Cairn Cocoon Pressurised Habitat – Einstein Control System. Image: Cairn Safety Technology

Engineering director Gordon Priestly said “Having worked with James in the past I knew he was the ideal co-founder, as his operational experience complimented my technical skills well.

“We both have a shared vision for creating a best-in-class pressurised habitat system and service offering.

“The addition of Barry has completed the puzzle and we now have a positive, practical and goal oriented leadership team ready to drive the business forward.”

Funding partnership for Carnoustie firm

Since launching their Carnoustie office in May, Cairn Safety Technology has already created additional jobs in the town.

They have also gained the support from UK partner SA Equip and backing from Business Gateway.

SA Equip, Cairn Safety Technology’s UK partner said reassurance the new products have brought had been beneficial to clients.

A spokesperson added: “Our collaboration with Cairn Safety to incorporate their Habitat systems into our hire fleet has been an invaluable asset.

“Our clients value the enhanced safety these habitats provide, resulting in increased productivity and peace of mind.

“The Cairn team has been exceptionally supportive throughout, showing a shared dedication to safety and customer satisfaction.

“We’re pleased to offer these industry-leading habitats and look forward to further collaboration.”

