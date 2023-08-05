Could Greggs and Starbucks be setting up in prime Dundee city centre site?

The vacant ground floor of a former ‘flagship’ bank building in Dundee is being marketed as a retail opportunity for Greggs and Starbucks.

The vacant ground floor space of the former Bank of Scotland branch at West Marketgait is to be divided into two commercial units under plans approved by Dundee City Council.

The approved planning application was submitted to the local authority in May and included “proposed visualisations” showing signage for Greggs and Starbucks on the exterior of the building.

Dundee company Marketgait Developments Ltd are behind the plans.

Bank of Scotland closed their offices at West Marketgait in February 2019 and the building is now partly occupied by legal firm Gilson Gray.

Little detail is given in the approved application, however a supporting statement details there will be two separate commercial units created on the vacant ground floor.

The façade of the building will also undergo minor upgrades, including external signage for the respective tenants.

The proposed visualisations drawn up by architect firm Gauldie Wright & Partners suggest Greggs and Starbucks are the perspective tenants.

The supporting statement concluded: “The proposed development will be approached in a way that is sympathetic to its context and surroundings whilst realising its full commercial potential.

“The proposals will allow for a positive commercial development in a prominent location in Dundee City Centre which brings further employment and benefit to the area.

When contacted by The Courier, Greggs and Starbucks said they do not comment on planning applications.

The West Marketgait building was formerly Bank of Scotland’s flagship branch in Dundee.

Its closure in 2019 came just a year after more than 250 jobs were axed when the bank’s call centre in the same building also closed.

The building was given a new lease life earlier this year, however, when law Gilson Gray moved in following an expansion in the city.