BMW crashes into former chip shop in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

BMW crashes into former chip shop in Cowdenbeath

The former Cowdenbeath chip shop and BMW vehicle have been fenced off amid fears the building is now unsafe.

By Neil Henderson
BMW remains imbedded in the former Gina's Chip Shop building in Cowdenbeath after the crash.
The BMW remains imbedded into the former Gina's Chip Shop building on Bridge Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Emergency services descended on a street in Cowdenbeath on Friday night after a car crashed into a former chip shop.

The incident happened shortly before 9.30pm on Bridge Street in the town.

Police and fire crews were raced to the scene after reports of a BMW having crashed into the former Gina’s Chip Shop.

One resident said he was watching television when he heard a loud bang.

The BMW remains imbedded in the former Gina’s Chip Shop building In Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “I was watching TV then was startled by a really loud bang outside my door.

Car crashed into the former chip shop building in Cowdenbeath

“I could hardly believes it when i saw the car imbedded in the front of the shop.

“Seconds later I saw firstly the passenger, then the driver, climbing out of the car.

“Police and firefighters arrived just a couple of minutes later.

“The crash has made a huge mess of the front of the building as there’s now a huge crack running along the wall.”

The building and the vehicle have been fenced off amid fears the building is now unsafe.
The building and vehicle have been fenced off amid fears the building is now unsafe. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

The damaged shop was formerly Gina’s Chip Shop which had operated in the town for many years.

The former Gina’s Chip Shop has lain empty for nearly a decade

However the building has lain empty for almost a decade.

Fencing has now been erected around the former chip shop and the vehicle remains imbedded in the property amid fears the building is unsafe.

Structural engineers are expected to carry out a survey of the property in the coming days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car which struck a building at Church Street in Cowdenbeath shortly after 9.25pm.

BMW crashed into the former Gina’s Chip Shop building at he junction of Bridge Street and Church Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson.

“There were no reports of any injuries and the local authority was made aware about the building.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said: “We received a call to assist police following and report of a road traffic incident on Bridge Street in Cowdenbeath.

“Two pumps from Lochgelly station were sent to the scene to assist other emergency services.

“Both appliances were later returned to station at 11.46pm.”

 

 

More from Fife

Cupar Big Weekend celebrations
Three days of fun planned as Cupar prepares to celebrate its own 'Big Weekend'
House for sale at East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy
Inside Gordon Brown's former Kirkcaldy home - now a seven-bedroom villa
The Royal Bank of Scotland car park in Leven is up for sale.
Former Fife bank car park for sale for a 'bargain' £200,000
East of Scotland contingent preparing for World Scout Jamboree. Image: Scouts Scotland
Tayside and Fife Explorers pulled out of camp at World Scout Jamboree
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Banned St Andrews shopper assaulted police after Tesco rammy
Lenny Low with the Maggie Morgan Drive sign in St Monans. Image: Lenny Low
Fife village street named after executed teenage 'witch' is welcomed by author
Fife Councillor James Calder
Fife councillor embroiled in hospital hypocrisy row
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Pittenweem Arts Festival preview Picture shows; Siobhan McLaughlin artist and art. Pittenweem Arts Festival. Supplied by Pittenweem Arts Festival Date; 12/07/2023
Pittenweem Arts Festival gears up to celebrate 40 years of 'unique' work
Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Fife public meeting called in protest at 'devastating' fire service cuts
Fifer Jim Gales will represent Scotland on Team Europe in the Phoenix Cup.
Fife and Blairgowrie disabled golfers will fly flag for Scotland in USA