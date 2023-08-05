BMW crashes into former chip shop in Cowdenbeath

Emergency services descended on a street in Cowdenbeath on Friday night after a car crashed into a former chip shop.

The incident happened shortly before 9.30pm on Bridge Street in the town.

Police and fire crews were raced to the scene after reports of a BMW having crashed into the former Gina’s Chip Shop.

One resident said he was watching television when he heard a loud bang.

He told The Courier: “I was watching TV then was startled by a really loud bang outside my door.

Car crashed into the former chip shop building in Cowdenbeath

“I could hardly believes it when i saw the car imbedded in the front of the shop.

“Seconds later I saw firstly the passenger, then the driver, climbing out of the car.

“Police and firefighters arrived just a couple of minutes later.

“The crash has made a huge mess of the front of the building as there’s now a huge crack running along the wall.”

The damaged shop was formerly Gina’s Chip Shop which had operated in the town for many years.

The former Gina’s Chip Shop has lain empty for nearly a decade

However the building has lain empty for almost a decade.

Fencing has now been erected around the former chip shop and the vehicle remains imbedded in the property amid fears the building is unsafe.

Structural engineers are expected to carry out a survey of the property in the coming days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car which struck a building at Church Street in Cowdenbeath shortly after 9.25pm.

“There were no reports of any injuries and the local authority was made aware about the building.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said: “We received a call to assist police following and report of a road traffic incident on Bridge Street in Cowdenbeath.

“Two pumps from Lochgelly station were sent to the scene to assist other emergency services.

“Both appliances were later returned to station at 11.46pm.”