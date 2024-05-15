Inside run-down former pub near Coupar Angus on the market for £40k

A run-down former pub near Coupar Angus has gone on the market for £40,000.

Woodside Inn on Main Road, Woodside, is open for pre-auction offers and is described as a “superb” residential opportunity.

The property was previously run as a public house but a change of use to residential was granted in the early 2000s.

On the ground floor, there is a large open area which used to be the restaurant, bar, ladies and gents restrooms and storage.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, spacious lounge, kitchen and family bathroom.

The former pub is also described as an “excellent project” with “a number of end uses”.

Woodside is currently listed by Auction House Scotland, where it is open for pre-auction offers.

No auction date has been set for the former pub.

