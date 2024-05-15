Inside run-down former pub near Coupar Angus on the market for £40k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Inside run-down former pub near Coupar Angus on the market for £40k

The three-bedroom property has been described as a "superb" residential opportunity.

By Kieran Webster
The Woodside Inn in Perthshire.
The Woodside Inn in Perthshire. Image: Auction House Scotland

A run-down former pub near Coupar Angus has gone on the market for £40,000.

Woodside Inn on Main Road, Woodside, is open for pre-auction offers and is described as a “superb” residential opportunity.

The property was previously run as a public house but a change of use to residential was granted in the early 2000s.

The exterior of the former inn.
The exterior of the property. Image: Auction House Scotland
Downstairs used to have a bar and restaurant.
The outline of a dartboard is in the former bar and restaurant area downstairs. Image: Auction House Scotland
Storage room.
The property has plenty of storage. Image: Auction House Scotland
The kitchen.
The kitchen still has some freestanding appliances. Image: Auction House Scotland

On the ground floor, there is a large open area which used to be the restaurant, bar, ladies and gents restrooms and storage.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, spacious lounge, kitchen and family bathroom.

The former pub is also described as an “excellent project” with “a number of end uses”.

There are three bedrooms.
A dated television remains in one of the three bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two has a poster with smiley faces on the wall. Image: Auction House Scotland
The bathroom.
The bathroom is ripe for refurbishment. Image: Auction House Scotland
Space at the back could be used as a garden.
Space at the back could be used as a garden. Image: Auction House Scotland

Woodside is currently listed by Auction House Scotland, where it is open for pre-auction offers.

No auction date has been set for the former pub.

Elsewhere in Kinross-shire, a Milnathort bar is also going under the hammer later this month at a “huge discount”.

