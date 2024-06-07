Man in court accused of attempted murder after Auchterarder ‘stabbing’

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing in Auchterarder.

Dean Waters was arrested in connection with a “disturbance” in the town’s Sydney Crescent on Monday.

The 43-year-old appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday afternoon.

He is accused of assaulting Darren MacDonald, 34, and endangering his life by brandishing a knife at him, before using it to stab him on the body.

Waters, who is from Auchterarder, is accused of endangering the life of his alleged victim and attempting to murder him.

Alleged threats

It is further alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by attending uninvited at the home of another man whilst in possession of a knife, while making threats of violence.

Waters is also charged with having a bladed or sharply pointed implement in a public place.

He made no plea during the brief hearing before Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

Waters was released on bail.

A date for his next appearance has yet to set.

