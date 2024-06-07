Man in court accused of attempted murder after Auchterarder ‘stabbing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man in court accused of attempted murder after Auchterarder ‘stabbing’

Dean Watters, 43, was released on bail following a private hearing in Perth Sheriff Court.

By Jamie Buchan
Police outside a property at Sydney Crescent, Auchterarder
Police outside a property at Sydney Crescent. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing in Auchterarder.

Dean Waters was arrested in connection with a “disturbance” in the town’s Sydney Crescent on Monday.

The 43-year-old appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday afternoon.

He is accused of assaulting Darren MacDonald, 34, and endangering his life by brandishing a knife at him, before using it to stab him on the body.

Police at the scene in Auchterarder
Police at the scene Auchterarder. Image: Supplied

Waters, who is from Auchterarder, is accused of endangering the life of his alleged victim and attempting to murder him.

Alleged threats

It is further alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by attending uninvited at the home of another man whilst in possession of a knife, while making threats of violence.

Waters is also charged with having a bladed or sharply pointed implement in a public place.

Waters appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He made no plea during the brief hearing before Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

Waters was released on bail.

A date for his next appearance has yet to set.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — The Mars Bar thief
Gary White
Perth vandal cut phone line because wi-fi was 'spying on him'
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Glenrothes soft play sexual assault victim tells of incident's devastating impact
Brian Fulton Cupar crash
Drunk driver ditched vodka bottle after Fife primary school crash
Suzanne Gillman
Sheriff rejects Blairgowrie benefit cheat's request to take time off curfew for holiday in…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Airport parking penalty and frying pan assault
Mark Ward
Man to stand trial accused of murdering Dundee taxi driver
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener sentenced for attack on ex-wife at Kinfauns Castle home
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth knifeman jailed for violent attack on rival's flat