Perthshire festival in plea for volunteers after ‘Willy Wonka’ warning

Mugstock music festival organisers say it's all hands on deck for the event near Auchterarder

By Morag Lindsay
MugStock crowd.
Mugstock prides itself on being a family-friendly festival. Image: Martin J Winderbank

Organisers of a Perthshire music festival are insisting it’s all systems go after a helper raised the spectre of the disastrous Willy Wonka Experience.

Mugstock Festival bosses say they’re putting together a memorable weekend with the help of volunteers.

And they insist this year’s gathering at Strathallan Castle, near Auchterarder is on course to be a hit after last year’s was cancelled at short notice.

It comes after one of the decor crew posted an appeal for volunteers on Facebook earlier this week, saying: “I’m growing more concerned it’s going to be like the Willy Wonka Experience.”

Mugstock spokesman Mark McGhee later laughed off the comparison to the short-lived Glasgow visitor attraction.

Viral pictures from the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience, including the sad Oompa Loompa
The Willy Wonka Experience went viral for all the wrong reasons.

He told The Courier the now-deleted post had been firmly tongue-in-cheek – but revealed it had sparked the desired effect and prompted additional volunteers to come forward.

“The Willy Wonka comment was a bit of a joke,” said Mark.

“But there are still lots of opportunities for people to get involved in other ways.

“Mugstock is a charity, it’s volunteer-led. That’s one of the things that makes it special.

“It’s a great family festival. There’s going to be something for everyone.”

Big names on Mugstock bill

This year’s Mugstock is happening at Strathallan Castle on August 2-5.

The line-up includes The Coral, The Rezillos , Shooglenifty, Craig Charles and Utah Saints.

Craig Charles publicity shot
Actor and DJ Craig Charles.

Some of Perthshire’s top local acts are also performing, including True Gents, Gordy Duncan, Scoogz and The Session Band, Heavy Duty Box Company and David Luximon.

Other up and coming names are travelling from as far as South Africa, Italy and even Fife.

The festival will boast a dance tent as well as three band stages.

But Mugstock is about much more than music, says Mark.

The family field will offer everything from workshops and nature walks to yoga and circus skills, as well as a pop up cinema.

Under-fives will get in free, and there are discounts for under-18s, blue light staff, council workers, students, pensioners and people on benefits.

Poster for Mugstock family field
The Mugstock family field line-up.

Free camping is included with all weekend passes.

And for those for whom festival camping is a step too far, there’s a glamping site, where every tent will come with fresh clean bedding, proper mattresses and fairy lights.

Strathallan is perfect place

Mugstock had been due to go ahead at Strathallan in August last year.

However, it was cancelled less than two weeks before.

Organisers blamed low ticket sales due to the cost of living crisis, and pledged they would return.

Strathallan Castle
Strathallan Castle.

Mark said this year’s outlook is much brighter.

“Ticket sales are going really well,” he said.

“We had a good spike in the last week and we’re in a really good place just now.”

Mugstock takes its name from Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie, where the festival began in 2015.

It had previously been due to go ahead at Strathallan – the short-lived venue for T in the Park – in 2020.

But on that occasion it had to be postponed due to Covid.

Shot of crowds and tents at T in the Park at Strathallan Castle
T in the Park, at Strathallan Castle in 2015.

Mark says it’s a very different event from T in the Park.

“I’m one of those people who grew old with T in the Park,” he said.

“Mugstock is much smaller and more welcoming, and Strathallan is the perfect place for it.”

For tickets and other information, including how to volunteer, go to the Mugstock website.

Conversation