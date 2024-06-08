New reformer pilates studio to open in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New reformer pilates studio to open in Broughty Ferry

The fitness trend sees people exercise on machines that can offer assistance or resistance.

By Rob McLaren
The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Shona Lees spent more than a decade working in the fashion industry in London before deciding it was time to return home to Broughty Ferry.

Shona had a successful career working as an account manager for businesses like Ralph Lauren and Ted Baker.

After having baby Calder, now two-and-a-half, Shona decided she wanted to move home.

But after returning to the Ferry last April, one thing she really missed from London was reformer pilates classes, a growing fitness trend.

So Shona, 34, decided to get qualified and offer classes herself.

Co-Owner Shona Lees on the reformer machine, demonstrating a move suitable for mums to be. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s really popular in London and I used to go at least twice a week,” she said.

“When I realised there wasn’t anything like it here, I decided to get qualified.

“In September, I opened a studio within my house – I could see three clients at a time and was offering 25 classes a week.

“It was so popular. My class times went up four weeks in advance and some of my customers would set their alarms for 3am to make sure they could book a slot.”

Reformer pilates passion

Shona had already been thinking about finding a larger studio space, when Lynsey Donald, who had attended her classes, asked if she’d consider opening a venture together.

The pair have now created The Reformer Studio in Union Street, Broughty Ferry.

The new studio can run classes with eight reformer beds and a series of other fitness classes are planned.

“With reformer pilates, all the exercises take place on the reformer bed, a machine that works with a spring tension,” Shona said.

Shona and Lynsey Donald in their new reformer pilates studio. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It can offer resistance to make exercises harder, but it can also aid exercises and make them more accessible.

“There are loads of exercises that can work your entire body. It’s really good for improving flexibility, mobility, overall strength and very popular with sports teams at the moment.”

Co-Owner Lynsey Donald on the reformer machine, demonstrating a move. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And it’s not the only project Shona has been working on. Her second child is due in seven weeks’ time.

She said: “Some of my friends do think I’m mad opening a business at this time, but sometimes in life you’ve got to grasp the opportunity.

“I was thinking of opening a studio last year and then I fell pregnant and I put it on hold.

“But when Lynsey approached me and said ‘let’s do it together’, it kind of gave me a safety net. We’ll support each other to do it together.”

Wellness community in Broughty Ferry

The co-owners have spent around £30,000 on refurbishing the premises and another £20,000 on equipment and qualifications.

An open day will be held on Saturday (June 8) from 4pm to 7pm for people to see the new space. People can book individual classes for £18 or blocks of five classes for £80.

The pair hope to build a community of people interested in wellbeing and fitness.

Some of the equipment at The Reformer Studio. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Shona adds: “We’re really excited to open. We hope it’s going to be an amazing place for people in the community to go to.

“What I realised when I lived down in London is there’s so much more to like having a class or going to a gym than just the equipment.

“I’d go with a friend, we’d then go for brunch, we’d walk around the shops – it would be our morning or our day.

“We are hoping a nice community will form around the studio.”

Co-Owners Shona Lees and Lynsey Donald in their new studio. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

