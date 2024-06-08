New reformer pilates studio to open in Broughty Ferry

Shona Lees spent more than a decade working in the fashion industry in London before deciding it was time to return home to Broughty Ferry.

Shona had a successful career working as an account manager for businesses like Ralph Lauren and Ted Baker.

After having baby Calder, now two-and-a-half, Shona decided she wanted to move home.

But after returning to the Ferry last April, one thing she really missed from London was reformer pilates classes, a growing fitness trend.

So Shona, 34, decided to get qualified and offer classes herself.

“It’s really popular in London and I used to go at least twice a week,” she said.

“When I realised there wasn’t anything like it here, I decided to get qualified.

“In September, I opened a studio within my house – I could see three clients at a time and was offering 25 classes a week.

“It was so popular. My class times went up four weeks in advance and some of my customers would set their alarms for 3am to make sure they could book a slot.”

Reformer pilates passion

Shona had already been thinking about finding a larger studio space, when Lynsey Donald, who had attended her classes, asked if she’d consider opening a venture together.

The pair have now created The Reformer Studio in Union Street, Broughty Ferry.

The new studio can run classes with eight reformer beds and a series of other fitness classes are planned.

“With reformer pilates, all the exercises take place on the reformer bed, a machine that works with a spring tension,” Shona said.

“It can offer resistance to make exercises harder, but it can also aid exercises and make them more accessible.

“There are loads of exercises that can work your entire body. It’s really good for improving flexibility, mobility, overall strength and very popular with sports teams at the moment.”

And it’s not the only project Shona has been working on. Her second child is due in seven weeks’ time.

She said: “Some of my friends do think I’m mad opening a business at this time, but sometimes in life you’ve got to grasp the opportunity.

“I was thinking of opening a studio last year and then I fell pregnant and I put it on hold.

“But when Lynsey approached me and said ‘let’s do it together’, it kind of gave me a safety net. We’ll support each other to do it together.”

Wellness community in Broughty Ferry

The co-owners have spent around £30,000 on refurbishing the premises and another £20,000 on equipment and qualifications.

An open day will be held on Saturday (June 8) from 4pm to 7pm for people to see the new space. People can book individual classes for £18 or blocks of five classes for £80.

The pair hope to build a community of people interested in wellbeing and fitness.

Shona adds: “We’re really excited to open. We hope it’s going to be an amazing place for people in the community to go to.

“What I realised when I lived down in London is there’s so much more to like having a class or going to a gym than just the equipment.

“I’d go with a friend, we’d then go for brunch, we’d walk around the shops – it would be our morning or our day.

“We are hoping a nice community will form around the studio.”