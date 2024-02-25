‘Total con’: Dundee family disappointed after travelling to Glasgow for £140 lacklustre Wonka-inspired experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Total con’: Dundee family disappointed after travelling to Glasgow for £140 lacklustre Wonka-inspired experience

The event promised an 'enchanting' experience but left visitors disappointed.

By Ellidh Aitken
The disappointing decorations at the 'Wonka' experience. Image: Stuart Sinclair
The disappointing decorations at the 'Wonka' experience. Image: Stuart Sinclair

A Dundee dad has hit out after travelling two hours for a Wonka-inspired experience in Glasgow that turned out to be a “total con”.

Stuart Sinclair, 29, had taken his two sons and four-year-old daughter to the £35-per-person Willy’s Chocolate Experience at Box Hub on Saturday.

The city centre venue had been hired by organisers House of Illuminati, who promised “a journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn” inspired by the recent musical movie.

The warehouse had only a few lacklustre props. Image: Stuart Sinclair

According to its website, the experience promised “captivating live performances featuring charming characters singing original catchy tunes” featuring “extraordinary props, oversized lollipops, and a paradise of sweet treat”.

It added: “This event guarantees an immersive and delightful entertainment experience”.

The event listing on Facebook also said families should expect an “immersive experience” and “a day of pure imagination and wonder”.

However, Stuart, who lives in Douglas, said it turned out to be “far from that” and that the family was met with a near-empty warehouse with just a few Wonka-themed props.

The event has since been cancelled following several complaints, with the organisers pledging refunds to all customers.

Police were also called after “things started to get quite aggressive”.

Dundee dad says Wonka event promised ‘magical experience’

Audio-visual engineer Stuart told The Courier: “It was sold as a proper experience – a magical experience.

“We drove from Dundee so it took us a couple of hours.

“When we turned up it was just a warehouse – I did expect that as I knew the venue.

“I thought they would have transformed it.

“We walked through and were told to sit down, the guard opened the front gate.

“There was a guy wandering around apparently dressed as Willy Wonka but he didn’t seem interested.

The event had promised a full Wonka-themed experience. Image: Stuart Sinclair
A view of the warehouse. Image: Stuart Sinclair

“You then got inside and there were a couple of props and a plastic chocolate thing.

“In the next room they had test tubes with Jelly Babies.

“I said to the kids at least they would get a bag of sweets but they gave them one single sweet each.

“We came out of that bit and there was a guy and people gathered around trying to get answers.

“They were saying they would get it sorted and refunds.

“That’s fair enough but there were people there from Newcastle and Aberdeen who had travelled too.

“It’s not the money side, it’s the disappointed children.”

Visitors cleared from venue as families ‘disappointed’ by Wonka experience

Stuart said security cleared visitors from the venue – run by Box Hub – during his visit as claims started to circulate online that the event was not as expected.

He added: “My two boys are nine and ten and they just laughed.

“My wee girl is four and was the most excited, she was disappointed.

“That was the biggest thing, it wasn’t so much money side, it’s the fact you’ve wasted the day and there’s disappointed kids.

“We were there at 12.15pm and after that, they shut the doors and there’s now a sign saying it’s cancelled.

The family arrived at a near-empty warehouse. Image: Stuart Sinclair
Another of the disappointing props. Image: Stuart Sinclair
A sign has been put outside the venue. Image: Stuart Sinclair.

“We went away to Build a Bear in Braehead Shopping Centre and made the most of the day.

“There were loads of disappointed kids outside it was a shame.”

A post on the House of Illuminati Facebook page said: “Today has been a very stressful and frustrating day for many and for that we are truly sorry.

“Unfortunately last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realise we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead.

“We fully apologise for what has happened and will be giving full refunds to each and every person that purchased tickets.

“We planned a fabulous event and it just did not take shape as planned and for that we are truly sorry we are devastated at how this has turned out and understand people’s anger and frustration that everyone has had, refunds have already started being issued and the rest should be over the coming days, again we are truly sorry to everyone.

“Refunds can take up to 10 working days.”

Hired venue ‘fully on side with families who have been let down’

Matthew Waterfield, operations manager at Box Hub told The Scottish Sun: “As a private event hire company I was approached by House of Illuminati number of weeks ago.

“They had detailed to me this wonderful immersive family day out. They were going to run this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-esque event.

“It sounded great on paper. They dressed the venue yesterday. It looked incredibly underwhelming. People arrived today.

“They were very unhappy with the amount of money House of Illuminati had been charging for admittance. Things started to get quite aggressive.

“The event organisers decided to cancel the event.

“They were responsible for promoting, organising, advertising and the actual operations of the event. All we did was hire the space to them.

“I’m under the impression they are intending to give a full refund to every customer who purchased a ticket. I am fully on side with the families who have been let down.”

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the cancelled event and gave out advice and assistance.

More from Dundee

Police were called to Dundee city centre on Friday evening. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Boy, 12, and three teenagers charged after 'disturbance' in Dundee city centre
Police were on point at Gotterstone Avenue on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ordnance item discovered at Dundee property found to be empty shell
Repair Water pipe Dundee DD2
Burst pipe fixed after Dundee homes left without water
Strathern Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after alleged assault on board bus in Dundee
Officers at the scene on Brook Street.
Woman, 93, dies after being hit by car in Broughty Ferry
CR0047108 Bev Bett .. Ask a Local... a variety of things that are good about Broughty Ferry, including the castle, local businesses, the beach front etc. ....Pic Paul Reid
Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Broughty Ferry
Lochee Road in Dundee where woman taken to hospital and man arrested after crash
Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after Dundee crash
Weight loss coach Carole Ramsay retires after 29 years.
Dundee's Carole Ramsay retires after helping thousands lose weight over 29 years
Post Thumbnail
Dundee man accused of using EnchroChat to run major drugs operation
Balgay Girls' Industrial School. Image: DC Thomson
Former pupil at Dundee girls’ school left alone for days in isolation room