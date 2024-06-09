Man accused of human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm site

Daanyaal Chowdhury faces allegations he failed to pay wages and forced employees to work in ‘isolated and inhospitable’ conditions.

By Jamie Buchan
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court accused of human trafficking at a Perthshire cottage used as a puppy farm.

Daanyaal Chowdhury faces allegations he recruited six people for jobs at South Cairnies Farm Cottage, Glenalmond, by offering them paid employment, food and accommodation.

Prosecutors have accused the 31-year-old of forcing employees to carry out work in “isolated and inhospitable conditions”.

It is alleged he failed to pay wages or did not pay them for working excessive overtime.

Chowdhury, from Oldham, has been charged under section 1 of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act 2015.

He denies all six charges when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

Allegations denied

The allegations span from August 1 2019 to November 15 2020.

Chowdhury is accused of assaulting one man he had recruited to work at the cottage.

Prosecutors allege he facilitated the man’s transportation from England, before exploiting him by subjecting him to force, threats or deception.

The man was made to work and live in isolated and inhospitable conditions and work an excessive amount of hours without leave, it is alleged.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Chowdhury failed to pay him a salary and threatened him with violence or eviction if he challenged working conditions.

It is further alleged he monitored his movements and controlled a bank account in his name.

The charge states that on one occasion, Chowdhury attacked him by seizing him on the body and struggling with him.

He faces allegations he exploited five other workers.

The case called before Sheriff William Wood.

A trial was set for September 2 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

