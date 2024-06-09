Man accused of human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm site

A man has appeared in court accused of human trafficking at a Perthshire cottage used as a puppy farm.

Daanyaal Chowdhury faces allegations he recruited six people for jobs at South Cairnies Farm Cottage, Glenalmond, by offering them paid employment, food and accommodation.

Prosecutors have accused the 31-year-old of forcing employees to carry out work in “isolated and inhospitable conditions”.

It is alleged he failed to pay wages or did not pay them for working excessive overtime.

Chowdhury, from Oldham, has been charged under section 1 of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act 2015.

He denies all six charges when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

Allegations denied

The allegations span from August 1 2019 to November 15 2020.

Chowdhury is accused of assaulting one man he had recruited to work at the cottage.

Prosecutors allege he facilitated the man’s transportation from England, before exploiting him by subjecting him to force, threats or deception.

The man was made to work and live in isolated and inhospitable conditions and work an excessive amount of hours without leave, it is alleged.

Chowdhury failed to pay him a salary and threatened him with violence or eviction if he challenged working conditions.

It is further alleged he monitored his movements and controlled a bank account in his name.

The charge states that on one occasion, Chowdhury attacked him by seizing him on the body and struggling with him.

He faces allegations he exploited five other workers.

The case called before Sheriff William Wood.

A trial was set for September 2 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

