Home News Angus & The Mearns

Person hit by train between Dundee and Montrose

Emergency crews were called to the incident on Saturday night.

By Andrew Robson
Person hit by train between Dundee and Montrose
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen were cancelled. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A person has been hit by a train, on the rail line between Dundee and Montrose.

Emergency services were called to the Barry Links Station outside Carnoustie shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

Trains were cancelled for four hours between Dundee and Aberdeen while crews dealt with the incident.

National Rail says the disruption ended 2.09am on Sunday.

Firefighters from Balmossie attended the incident to support emergency services at the scene.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

