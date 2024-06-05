Allan Bryant’s family ‘sickened’ by chilling letter claiming missing Fifer is ‘in bits’

The family of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant say they are “sickened and appalled” at a letter claiming he has been murdered and is “in bits”.

The bizarre note, which has letters made up of dots using a blue felt-tip pen, was sent to a friend of the Bryant family in Glenrothes on April 23.

It claims to know what happened to Allan, who was 23 when he went missing after a night out in November 2013.

Dad Allan Snr has now shared details of the letter, which he has reported to police.

He told The Courier he had been left “heartbroken” by the claims made.

He said: “To think that some sick scum would want to do such a thing to us after all we have been through just beggars belief.

“The letter has understandably caused a lot of distress both to the people who received it and also our family.”

The letter, which appears to be addressed to Allan Jnr’s parents, claims their son is “in bits”.

It continues: “I will give you his head/leg only, then the rest.”

The note then appears to make a racist slur before adding: “You will never find him.”

A second page seems to suggest vague locations where Allan Jnr may have been disposed of.

Allan Snr says he used tweezers to handle the letter so as not to contaminate it, in the hope a forensic link could be found to the writer.

He said: “It’s already been a particularly difficult and upsetting time for the family recently.

“We hoped there would be a breakthrough with the forensic search at Auchtermucty Common.

“That had been triggered by information we had supplied to police so we were devastated when police found nothing.

“Now for someone to send such a horrible and disgusting letter to an innocent family friend is beyond belief.

“Everybody is sickened and appalled by it.”

Allan Snr believes it was sent from someone in the local community.

He said: “Given the amount of local detail I’m absolutely convinced the letter has been written by someone local to Glenrothes.

“It makes me sick that we could even walk past them in the street and not know it is them.

“My family have been through enough as it is without these sick trolls creating more heartache for us all.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing after a letter was sent to the family of missing man Allan Bryant which was reported to police on April 23.”

The family have previously been targeted by online trolls about their son’s death.

