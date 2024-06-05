Allan Bryant’s family ‘sickened’ by chilling letter claiming missing Fifer is ‘in bits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Allan Bryant’s family ‘sickened’ by chilling letter claiming missing Fifer is ‘in bits’

The note appears to suggest Allan, who was 23 when he went missing, has been murdered.

By Neil Henderson
The vile letter claims missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant was murdered.
The letter sent to a friend of the Bryant family. Image: Allan Bryant Snr/Police Scotland

The family of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant say they are “sickened and appalled” at a letter claiming he has been murdered and is “in bits”.

The bizarre note, which has letters made up of dots using a blue felt-tip pen, was sent to a friend of the Bryant family in Glenrothes on April 23.

It claims to know what happened to Allan, who was 23 when he went missing after a night out in November 2013.

Dad Allan Snr has now shared details of the letter, which he has reported to police.

He told The Courier he had been left “heartbroken” by the claims made.

Allan Bryant Snr brands writer of letter about missing son ‘sick scum’

He said: “To think that some sick scum would want to do such a thing to us after all we have been through just beggars belief.

“The letter has understandably caused a lot of distress both to the people who received it and also our family.”

The letter, which appears to be addressed to Allan Jnr’s parents, claims their son is “in bits”.

It continues: “I will give you his head/leg only, then the rest.”

The note then appears to make a racist slur before adding: “You will never find him.”

A second page seems to suggest vague locations where Allan Jnr may have been disposed of.

Allan Snr says he used tweezers to handle the letter so as not to contaminate it, in the hope a forensic link could be found to the writer.

The trolling letter claiming Allan Bryant's death.
The second page of the letter. Image: Allan Bryant Snr

He said: “It’s already been a particularly difficult and upsetting time for the family recently.

“We hoped there would be a breakthrough with the forensic search at Auchtermucty Common.

“That had been triggered by information we had supplied to police so we were devastated when police found nothing.

“Now for someone to send such a horrible and disgusting letter to an innocent family friend is beyond belief.

“Everybody is sickened and appalled by it.”

Allan Bryant's parents Marie Dugan and Allan Bryant Snr
Allan Bryant’s parents Marie Dugan and Allan Bryant Snr Image: Wullie Marr Photography
Allan Bryant Snr.
Allan Bryant Snr with a board advertising The Courier’s documentary about his son’s disappearance. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Allan Snr believes it was sent from someone in the local community.

He said: “Given the amount of local detail I’m absolutely convinced the letter has been written by someone local to Glenrothes.

“It makes me sick that we could even walk past them in the street and not know it is them.

“My family have been through enough as it is without these sick trolls creating more heartache for us all.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing after a letter was sent to the family of missing man Allan Bryant which was reported to police on April 23.”

The family have previously been targeted by online trolls about their son’s death.

The Courier has explored the case in the documentary A Short Walk Home: The Disappearance of Allan Bryant Jnr.

