No trace of Allan Bryant after four-day forensic search of Fife beauty spot

It is understood police swooped after acting on information from the Bryant family.

By Neil Henderson
Police vehicles at Auchtermuchty Common were searching for missing person Allan Bryant Jr.
Police vehicles at Auchtermuchty Common were searching for missing person Allan Bryant Jr. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The family of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant Jr have been told by police that no trace of their loved one has been found.

The news comes after police and forensic experts launched a search of a remote patch of land at Auchtermuchty Common on Friday.

An area close to a public path was still sealed off on Monday as forensic teams continued to comb the area.

Officers conducting the probe had earlier contacted the family of Fife man Allan Bryant Jr, who has been missing since 2013, regarding the probe.

Allan Bryant’s family informed after Auchtermuchty search

But Allan Bryant Sr, the missing man’s father, told The Courier of a devastating update by senior detectives on Monday evening.

“We’ve been informed by those in charge of the investigation that despite searching no trace of Allan has been found at the site in Auchtermuchty,” said Allan Sr.

Police and forensics officers on the scene at Auchtermuchty Common. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s just gut-wrenching for me and my family after our hopes had been raised.

“Information had come to light that could have helped lead us to Allan.

“That gave us a glimmer of hope after all this time.

“But we’ve been told that a forensic search of the area has yielded nothing.

“I’m at a loss as to where to turn next after this.

“We will never give up on our search for Allan but this is just too difficult to take in just now.”

Information supplied to police by family

It is understood police swooped on the remote spot after acting on information supplied to them by the Bryant family.

Allan Sr visited the rural spot on Monday as the police activity at the location continued.

Allan Bryant Jr has been missing since 2013. Image: Police Scotland/PA Wire

Police Scotland are yet to issue a statement regarding the results of the search conducted at Auchtermuchty Common.

Their most recent update was on Saturday, when a spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at Auchtermuchty Common to carry out inquiries in relation to an ongoing inquiry.”

Search for Glenrothes man one of Scotland’s biggest

Allan Jr was aged 23 when he was last seen in the early hours of November 3 2013 leaving Styx Nightclub in Glenrothes.

Despite one of the biggest missing person investigations ever undertaken in Scotland, his whereabouts remain a mystery.

