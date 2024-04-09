Dundee expect midweek Rangers clash to go ahead as planned despite weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee expect midweek Rangers clash to go ahead as planned despite weather warning

Pitch covers have been down since Monday afternoon.

By George Cran
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee insist their full focus is on getting Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Rangers played as scheduled, despite the prospect of yet more rain to fall ahead of kick-off.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Tayside on Tuesday.

And there is more wet weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening, too.

It is their second attempt to face Philippe Clement’s Gers after the initial clash at Dens Park was called off amid controversy on Sunday March 17.

The Daily Record reported that contingency plans have been put in place by the Dark Blues, including pushing the match back to Thursday when the forecast is more favourable.

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch on March 17. Image: SNS

Or a worst-case scenario of playing behind closed doors at a neutral venue.

However, the Dark Blues say only one plan is in place and that is to play the game as scheduled.

Despite needing two pitch inspections on Saturday and looking battered and bruised, the Dens Park pitch held up reasonably well during the weekend clash with Motherwell.

And the expectation is the covers provided by Celtic will protect the surface from the worst of the weather ahead of kick-off.

Dundee’s weekend clash with Motherwell went ahead after two pitch inspections. Image: SNS

Ground staff worked on the pitch on Sunday and Monday when the weather was far more favourable before getting the covers down late afternoon on Monday.

Dens boss Tony Docherty said: “They are all working on the pitch. I am preparing my team for the game.

“I just know the game is on,”

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off.

