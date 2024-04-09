Dundee expect midweek Rangers clash to go ahead as planned despite weather warning

Dundee insist their full focus is on getting Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Rangers played as scheduled, despite the prospect of yet more rain to fall ahead of kick-off.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Tayside on Tuesday.

And there is more wet weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening, too.

It is their second attempt to face Philippe Clement’s Gers after the initial clash at Dens Park was called off amid controversy on Sunday March 17.

The Daily Record reported that contingency plans have been put in place by the Dark Blues, including pushing the match back to Thursday when the forecast is more favourable.

Or a worst-case scenario of playing behind closed doors at a neutral venue.

However, the Dark Blues say only one plan is in place and that is to play the game as scheduled.

Despite needing two pitch inspections on Saturday and looking battered and bruised, the Dens Park pitch held up reasonably well during the weekend clash with Motherwell.

And the expectation is the covers provided by Celtic will protect the surface from the worst of the weather ahead of kick-off.

Ground staff worked on the pitch on Sunday and Monday when the weather was far more favourable before getting the covers down late afternoon on Monday.

Dens boss Tony Docherty said: “They are all working on the pitch. I am preparing my team for the game.

“I just know the game is on,”

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off.