Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Forecasters predict rainfall of 20-40mm in most areas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

The Met Office alert covers large parts of Scotland, including Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirlingshire.

It comes after many parts of the region were affected by heavy snow showers on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Fife left Rosyth residents trapped as the street flooded for the third time in five years.

The latest warning will be in place from 1am until 6pm on Tuesday.

Rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Forecasters predict rainfall of 20-40mm in most areas with a slight chance of 50-60mm in spots.

The rain may cause some disruption, with a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts.

Rain warning in place for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Large parts of Scotland are covered by the warning. Image: The Met Office

The Met Office alert says: “Rain will develop across parts of Scotland overnight Monday into Tuesday before clearing away into the North Sea on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

“There is a chance that this rain could be heavy and persistent, with some areas seeing 20-40 mm of rain, and a slight chance one or two spots could see 50-60 mm.

“Given the saturated ground in this region following recent heavy rainfall, the rainfall totals quoted above have the potential to cause greater impacts than would be typical.”

More from Dundee

Fire crews at Earn Crescent on Thursday after a flat fire
Dundee flat fire deemed 'not suspicious'
Lee Tucker denies that he caused his brother Reece’s death, and serious injury to two children, by dangerous driving.
Dundee driver tells jury of rescue efforts after Perthshire crash that killed brother
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Bell Street car park: Green travel hub operator sought for multi-million pound renovation
10
MSP Maurice Golden is currently in New York
Dundee-based MSP shares New Yorkers' surprise reaction to 4.8 magnitude earthquake
Police at Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
Section of Strathmartine Road in Dundee reopens after two-vehicle crash
Jacqui and Fergie King.
Autistic woman yet to move into Dundee supported flat 14 months after securing place
Dundee University receptionist Muriel Duncan.
Dundee University receptionist Muriel to carry on working as she celebrates 90th birthday
A Xplore Dundee bus in Dundee city centre.
Full list of Xplore Dundee ticket price rises
2
Raymond Tait.
Dundee paedophile joked he was old enough to be target's father
April snow in Dundee
Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire