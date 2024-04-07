Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

The Met Office alert covers large parts of Scotland, including Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirlingshire.

It comes after many parts of the region were affected by heavy snow showers on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Fife left Rosyth residents trapped as the street flooded for the third time in five years.

The latest warning will be in place from 1am until 6pm on Tuesday.

Rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Forecasters predict rainfall of 20-40mm in most areas with a slight chance of 50-60mm in spots.

The rain may cause some disruption, with a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts.

The Met Office alert says: “Rain will develop across parts of Scotland overnight Monday into Tuesday before clearing away into the North Sea on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

“There is a chance that this rain could be heavy and persistent, with some areas seeing 20-40 mm of rain, and a slight chance one or two spots could see 50-60 mm.

“Given the saturated ground in this region following recent heavy rainfall, the rainfall totals quoted above have the potential to cause greater impacts than would be typical.”