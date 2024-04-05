Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Many roads have been affected as spring was put on hold.

April snow in Dundee
Snow in Dundee on Friday. Image: Ewelina Dzienia
By Lindsey Hamilton & Stephen Eighteen

Snow has fallen across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as spring was put on hold.

Many roads in the area were affected by heavy snow showers on Friday morning.

In line with a yellow weather warning issued on Thursday, snow began to appear across parts of the area in the early hours.

Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Kinross and the Angus Glens were all covered by the alert.

But snow also fell in the Dundee and Perth area.

Elsewhere, flooding has also been causing issues, particularly in Fife.

The B9157 Orrock Quarry Road, between Kirkcaldy and Dalgety Bay, was impassable due to torrential rain.

In Dunfermline, Park Road was flooded and Fife Council workers had to drain water from Robertson Road.

Drivers were also forced to navigate flood water in Woodside Road, Glenrothes.

The latest Met Office weather forecast predicts the snow will die out later today but will remain cloudy with rain returning later this afternoon and evening.

Saturday is forecast to be drier and brighter with sunny spells and showers.

It will, however, be windy with strong southerly winds and a maximum temperature of 16C.

Snow pictures

April now
Ponies in the snow at Glenfarg. Image: Moira Gourdie
April snow
Whiteout conditions at Perth’s Kinnoull Hill. Image: Laura Duncan
April snow
A covering in Kirriemuir. Image: Max Cbee
April snow
Challenging conditions on the Carnoustie to Forfar road. Image: Alison Robbie
April snow
A blanket of the white stuff in Birkhill. Image: Loraine Millar
April snow
A dog having fun in Glenfarg. Image: Neil Walker
April snow
A garden near Dundee. Image: Mark Hughes
April snow
Snow on the fields in Tealing. Image: Gilrean Wallace
April snow
Winter remains in charge in Fowlis. Image: Richard Prest
April snow
A perished daffodil in Fowlis. Image: Richard Prest
April snow
Gloomy in Wolfhill, Perthshire. Image: Karen Walker
April snow
White and drab in Glenrothes. Image: Nikki Louise

Flooding pictures

April snow
Drivers were forced to navigate flood water in Woodside Road, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
April snow
Conditions were fraught in Woodside Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline’s Robertson Road, outside New Park Medical Practice, was under water. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife Council workers clear the drains in Robertson Road, Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation