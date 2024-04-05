Dundee paedophile joked he was old enough to be target’s father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee paedophile joked he was old enough to be target’s father

Raymond Tait was caught in a paedophile sting in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Raymond Tait.
Raymond Tait.

A 48-year-old paedophile from Dundee, who joked he was old enough to be the father of his dating site target, has been placed on a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Raymond Tait engaged in sick chats with decoys he thought were children called Alice and Olivia, before it was revealed he was speaking to two adults.

Members of paedophile hunter group Protecting Children Scotland livestreamed their confrontation with Tait in which he said he had been “stupid”.

‘Really hot’

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Tait, of Clepington Road, used dating site Wink and WhatsApp to contact the “children”.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “The accused asked ‘Alice’ about hobbies and school before conversation became sexual.

“He said he bet she looked sexy in her bra and pants.”

Referring to the chats with ‘Olivia’, Mrs Mannion added: “The accused said that he couldn’t believe she was 13 and thought she was 18.

“He said she was really hot.

“He gave her his mobile number and sent a picture of himself.

“‘Olivia’ had mentioned coming home from school and wanting out of her uniform and the accused said ‘bet you look good in it though lol’.

“He said ‘you’re well fit, just a shame I am old enough to be your dad lol’.”

‘Lonely, sheltered life’

Tait pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with two people he believed to be children between May and October 2022.

Solicitor Angela McLardy said Tait was not fit for unpaid work due to previously suffering from renal and kidney failure, which required a transplant.

She said: “He lives a very lonely, sheltered life.

“He doesn’t socialise at all and spends much of his time in his own home address.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael made Tait subject to the Moving Forward Making Changes programme for three years, along with three years of supervision.

Tait will spend three years on the Sex Offenders Register and has restrictions imposed on his internet access and contact with children.

