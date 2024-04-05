Dundee paedophile joked he was old enough to be target’s father

A 48-year-old paedophile from Dundee, who joked he was old enough to be the father of his dating site target, has been placed on a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Raymond Tait engaged in sick chats with decoys he thought were children called Alice and Olivia, before it was revealed he was speaking to two adults.

Members of paedophile hunter group Protecting Children Scotland livestreamed their confrontation with Tait in which he said he had been “stupid”.

‘Really hot’

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Tait, of Clepington Road, used dating site Wink and WhatsApp to contact the “children”.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “The accused asked ‘Alice’ about hobbies and school before conversation became sexual.

“He said he bet she looked sexy in her bra and pants.”

Referring to the chats with ‘Olivia’, Mrs Mannion added: “The accused said that he couldn’t believe she was 13 and thought she was 18.

“He said she was really hot.

“He gave her his mobile number and sent a picture of himself.

“‘Olivia’ had mentioned coming home from school and wanting out of her uniform and the accused said ‘bet you look good in it though lol’.

“He said ‘you’re well fit, just a shame I am old enough to be your dad lol’.”

‘Lonely, sheltered life’

Tait pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with two people he believed to be children between May and October 2022.

Solicitor Angela McLardy said Tait was not fit for unpaid work due to previously suffering from renal and kidney failure, which required a transplant.

She said: “He lives a very lonely, sheltered life.

“He doesn’t socialise at all and spends much of his time in his own home address.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael made Tait subject to the Moving Forward Making Changes programme for three years, along with three years of supervision.

Tait will spend three years on the Sex Offenders Register and has restrictions imposed on his internet access and contact with children.

