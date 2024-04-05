Full list of Xplore Dundee ticket price rises

Dundee’s primary bus operator has announced price rises on some of its tickets.

The hikes will come into force from Monday, April 15.

Xplore has blamed the increases on inflation, which it claims has affected the whole transport sector.

It comes after an increase in the firm’s fares last year.

Despite some hikes, day tickets and many bundles are set to be frozen.

By how much are tickets increasing?

Adult

Short Hop – increasing from £2.20 to £2.40

– increasing from £2.20 to Long Hop – increasing from £2.75 to £2.90

– increasing from £2.75 to Advanced Fly single – increasing from £16 to £16.90

– increasing from £16 to Advanced Fly return – increasing from £21 to £22

– increasing from £21 to Standard Fly single – increasing from £22 to £23

– increasing from £22 to Standard Fly return – increasing from £27 to £28.50

Student

UniHop – increasing from £1.60 to £1.70

– increasing from £1.60 to Advanced Fly single – increasing from £14 to £14.50

– increasing from £14 to Standard Fly single – increasing from £17 to £18

– increasing from £17 to Standard Fly return -increasing from £23 to £24

Child

Single – increasing from £1.50 to £1.60

– increasing from £1.50 to DaySaver – increasing from £3.30 to £3.50

– increasing from £3.30 to WeekSaver – increasing from £11.50 to £12.20

– increasing from £11.50 to Advanced Fly single – increasing from £10 to £10.50

– increasing from £10 to Advanced Fly return – increasing from £13 to £14

– increasing from £13 to Standard Fly single -increasing from £14 to £15

-increasing from £14 to Standard Fly return – increasing from £17 to £18.50.

Passengers aged five – 21 with a valid NEC card can travel for free.

Why are some ticket prices rising?

In a statement, Xplore Dundee said: “The whole transport sector, like in many other walks of life, continues to experience cost inflation that we need to manage, which is why we’re making some changes to single tickets at Xplore Dundee from April 15.

“Our most popular ticket – our unlimited day ticket at £4.40 – will remain frozen, making it one of the cheapest unlimited network day tickets in the UK.

“Other weekly and season tickets will also be unchanged.”

Are other Dundee bus tickets rising?

Stagecoach is the other main operator in Dundee, running between the city, Perthshire, Angus and Fife.

The company has announced a 6% rise on all of its services in Tayside and Fife beginning in late March.