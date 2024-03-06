Dundee creep snared by ‘paedophile hunters’ after lewd chats with decoys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee creep snared by ‘paedophile hunters’ after lewd chats with decoys

Raymond Tait thought he was talking to 12 and 13-year-olds but was actually speaking to adults.

By Ciaran Shanks
Raymond Tait leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing later.
A creep from Dundee made sexual remarks to what he thought were two underage girls before being caught by “paedophile hunters”.

Raymond Tait joked he was old enough the father of one of the decoys before it was revealed he had actually been speaking to two adults.

Reports have now been ordered after the 48-year-old pled guilty to trying to communicate with children from his home on Clepington Road, Dundee.

Chats turned sinister

The city’s sheriff court was told how unemployed Tait used the dating site Wink to come across the accounts of ‘Alice’, claiming to be aged 12, and ‘Olivia’, who was said to be 13.

He made a series of lewd remarks over a string of conversations before giving out his phone number over WhatsApp.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “The accused asked ‘Alice’ about hobbies and school before conversation became sexual.

“He said he bet she looked sexy in her bra and pants.”

Whatsapp logo on mobile phone
Tait was snared after giving out his number on Whatsapp. Image: Shutterstock.

Referring to the chats with ‘Olivia’, Mrs Mannion added: “The accused said that he couldn’t believe she was 13 and thought she was 18.

“He said she was really hot.

“He gave her his mobile number and sent a picture of himself. ‘Olivia’ had mentioned coming home from school and wanting out of her uniform and the accused said ‘bet you look good in it though lol’.

“He said ‘you’re well fit, just a shame I am old enough to be your dad lol’.”

Live-streamed confrontation

Tait was later confronted by members of the Protecting Kids Scotland group, an encounter which was live-streamed on social media.

Ms Mannion said: “The accused initially denied any knowledge but later confirmed that the profile was his.

“He said ‘I know it was stupid’.”

Police were contacted and Tait was arrested, before making further remarks and admissions to officers.

The offences occurred between May and October 2022 at Tait’s home and elsewhere.

Sheriff Martin Edington deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared and Tait was placed on the Sex Offenders Register ahead of sentencing.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

