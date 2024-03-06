Dundee creep snared by ‘paedophile hunters’ after lewd chats with decoys

A creep from Dundee made sexual remarks to what he thought were two underage girls before being caught by “paedophile hunters”.

Raymond Tait joked he was old enough the father of one of the decoys before it was revealed he had actually been speaking to two adults.

Reports have now been ordered after the 48-year-old pled guilty to trying to communicate with children from his home on Clepington Road, Dundee.

Chats turned sinister

The city’s sheriff court was told how unemployed Tait used the dating site Wink to come across the accounts of ‘Alice’, claiming to be aged 12, and ‘Olivia’, who was said to be 13.

He made a series of lewd remarks over a string of conversations before giving out his phone number over WhatsApp.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “The accused asked ‘Alice’ about hobbies and school before conversation became sexual.

“He said he bet she looked sexy in her bra and pants.”

Referring to the chats with ‘Olivia’, Mrs Mannion added: “The accused said that he couldn’t believe she was 13 and thought she was 18.

“He said she was really hot.

“He gave her his mobile number and sent a picture of himself. ‘Olivia’ had mentioned coming home from school and wanting out of her uniform and the accused said ‘bet you look good in it though lol’.

“He said ‘you’re well fit, just a shame I am old enough to be your dad lol’.”

Live-streamed confrontation

Tait was later confronted by members of the Protecting Kids Scotland group, an encounter which was live-streamed on social media.

Ms Mannion said: “The accused initially denied any knowledge but later confirmed that the profile was his.

“He said ‘I know it was stupid’.”

Police were contacted and Tait was arrested, before making further remarks and admissions to officers.

The offences occurred between May and October 2022 at Tait’s home and elsewhere.

Sheriff Martin Edington deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared and Tait was placed on the Sex Offenders Register ahead of sentencing.

