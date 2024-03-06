Councillors to make fact-finding Montrose port visit to see historic buildings at centre of appeal bids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Councillors to make fact-finding Montrose port visit to see historic buildings at centre of appeal bids

Port business J R Rix is fighting two planning refusals issued by Angus Council for old and decaying harbourside buildings.

By Graham Brown
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google
Planning councillors will make a fact-finding Montrose port visit before taking a decision on the demolition of historic quayside sheds.

It follows a double knockback to port firm J R Rix for the redevelopment of buildings it owns there.

Appeal committee members want to see for themselves the state of the sheds Rix say will be too costly to save.

The fuel and shipping firm has challenged two decisions taken by planning officials under delegated powers.

Those relate to:

  • Demolition of a 120-year-old building at 4 Meridian Street and replacement with a larger warehouse
  • Redevelopment of 1-5 America Street to create a store/offices and two-storey car parking structure

The Meridian Street proposal was refused in June 2023.

Rix said the state of the building is so poor around 70% of it would have to be rebuilt ‘brick-by-brick’.

The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of the port. Image: Google Maps.

Montrose Port submitted a letter of support for the plan.

But Historic Environment Scotland objected, blaming a lack of maintenance for the deterioration of the C-listed building.

Salmon curing factory

The America Street scheme was also refused last year.

It centres around the planned redevelopment of the former Joseph Johnston fish curing factory.

The buildings are also C-listed and date back as far as the 1800s.

Salmon firm Joseph Johnston once occupied the America Street buildings. Image: Google

And while some of the facades would be kept, Rix said the cost of reinstatement would render the £1.5m project unviable.

Each of the appeals was considered by development management review committee councillors this week.

And following presentations covering the respective Rix projects, the four-strong committee unanimously agreed they needed to see the harbourside sites for themselves.

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Heather Doran said she hopes that will address issues raised in the case documents.

“Given the circumstances and some of the disagreements in the information we’ve received it’s only right we go to look at this,” she said.

“It’s not easy to assess by photographs.”

Planning officials will accompany councillors on the site visit and the applications will come back before the committee in due course.

Conversation