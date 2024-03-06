Fife darts icon Jocky Wilson hit the bullseye with his ZX Spectrum computer games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife darts icon Jocky Wilson hit the bullseye with his ZX Spectrum computer games

The famous Fifer who liked a pint and a cigarette - and wine gums - became a video game star in 1989. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge was released 35 years ago. Image: Supplied.
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge was released 35 years ago. Image: Supplied.

Fife darts legend Jocky Wilson threw his name behind a computer game in 1989 – and paved the way for global superstars like Tiger Woods to follow.

The beloved Kirkcaldy native joined the likes of Daley Thompson, Steve Davis and Gary Lineker in the digital realm when Jocky Wilson’s Darts Challenge came out.

Athletes endorsing video games would prove to be lucrative for the stars and the companies involved.

So Jocky, leaning into the future, as he did at the oche, was not only a two-times world champion, he was someone who could add the title “pixel pioneer” to his list of accomplishments.

The famous Fifer, who liked a pint and a cigarette – and wine gums – had made a savvy business decision.

It was one that would also be taken by Tiger, cricket great Brian Lara and skateboarding star Tony Hawk, among others.

In-app purchases from sports games was recently estimated to generate around $2 billion and athletes are now hitting the bullseye thanks in part to Jocky’s judgement.

Playing Jocky Wilson on computer was ultimate challenge

Jocky, of course, wasn’t your archetypal sporting champion.

Jocky’s regular alcohol intake during his heyday at the oche was lager chased by “seven or eight vodkas to keep my nerves so that I can play my best”.

He would bring his own optic to tournaments.

Darts was in its terrestrial television heyday in January 1989 when Jocky defeated Eric Bristow 6-4 in the final to clinch his second world crown at Lakeside.

Jocky Wilson celebrates with two thumbs up, and darts still in his hand, after winning the 1989 world crown at Lakeside.
Jocky Wilson celebrates after winning the 1989 world crown at Lakeside. Image: Shutterstock.

The victory earned him £20,000 before his foray into the world of gaming.

Jocky Wilson’s Darts Challenge by Zeppelin Games was priced £2.99.

It was released for the Amiga, Atari, Commodore 64 and the ZX Spectrum, which was being manufactured by an army of women at Timex in Dundee.

Whereas most applications today load instantly, games had to be loaded using a cassette recorder connected to the computer.

This could take up to 20 minutes but was not seen as a drawback at the time.

The opening screen of the ZX Spectrum game, showing Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge, a trophy, dartboard, clock, console and joystick
The opening screen of the ZX Spectrum game will be remembered by fans. Image: Supplied.

The game options included head-to-head, round the clock and 16-player tournament where you could take a crack at Jocky himself in the “ultimate challenge”.

Talk about magic darts.

Jocky Wilson’s Darts Challenge received good reviews in computer game magazines, which people had to rely on for information before the internet existed.

ZX Spectrum game was ‘addictive’

In March 1989 ACE gave the game 7/10.

Crash gave the game a score of 54% in a review packed with stereotypes of hard-drinking, cigarette-smoking, middle-aged men with double chins.

A graphic from the game showing a dartboard with the scores alongside it
The 1989 game was produced before graphics really started to take off in the 1990s. Image: Supplied.

“Flushed with the success of winning the Embassy World Darts Championship Jocky Wilson has gone and got himself a darts game,” said Crash.

“It’s one of these games where all you do is aim the wobbling dart somewhere near the place you want it to go and hope for the best.

“You would have thought a beer drinking tournament would have been included but alas all you get is the screen where you throw the dart and an aerial view of some beer belly throwing a dart at the board.

“It’s a fair simulation and I’m sure fans of the sport will rush out to buy it.”

Sinclair User in March 1989 described the game as “addictive” despite the reviewer admitting to loathing darts “in every form”.

“The thought of spending any time at all playing a game based on the beery antics of the fattest men in the country didn’t do much to excite me,” he said.

“So imagine my disgust to find that Jocky Wilson’s Darts Challenge isn’t a dreadful flask of cat squirt after all.

“In fact it’s very good indeed.

“Obviously I never managed to challenge The Jock himself, but I was surprised quite how addictive I found this game.

“Even though I loathe and despise darts in every form, Jocky W had me reasonably enthralled for a lengthy period.”

Enough said.

There was a sequel to Jocky Wilson computer game

Following the success of the first game, there was a sequel called Jocky Wilson’s Compendium of Darts, which was released in 1991.

It wasn’t too shabby.

Gamers were urged to test themselves “against beer swilling fat blokes down the pub, or try the more challenging and leaner tournament mode”.

They did.

The game was another success but just a few months after its release the sun began to set on the ZX Spectrum.

It was officially discontinued in 1992.

A trip to John Menzies would never be the same again.

Nintendo and Sega represented the new order and became kings of the gaming world.

Jocky didn’t last much longer at the top of the professional game, his demise mirroring the fall of home computers.

The old guard were gradually beginning to fade out.

Jocky Wilson at the oche in blue and white shirt
Jocky never reached the heights again on the world’s biggest stage. Image: Shutterstock.

Jocky’s final appearance in a televised tournament came in the 1995 World Matchplay where he lost to Nigel Justice in the second round.

He never formally announced his retirement from darts.

He simply departed from the sport suddenly on December 23 1995.

Sadly, the money all disappeared.

He died on March 24 2012 at his home in Kirkcaldy.

From the oche to the small screen to the stage…

His name remains synonymous with darts and his computer game evokes nostalgia in many who grew up in the 1980s during the golden age of the sport.

Just ask Grant O’Rourke.

The Outlander star used to play the computer game when he was a youngster.

He would portray Jocky in a one-man stage show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017.

Outlander star Grant O'Rourke performing as Jocky Wilson on the Fringe stage.
Outlander star Grant O’Rourke performing as Jocky Wilson on the Fringe stage. Image: Supplied.

“I was four when he won his first world title in 1982,” said Grant.

“We always watched Bullseye in our house and my brother had Jocky’s video game – he was the first sportsman to have a video game licensed after him – so I was well aware of who he was.

“You look through rose-tinted glasses at a local champion, but there was a real quality about him.

“Jocky was a humble guy who loved his family and was trying to provide for them.

“He just happened to have this extraordinary life.”

