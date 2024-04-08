Tony Docherty on Dens Park pitch, Rangers boss Philippe Clement and welcoming back injured Dundee stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty on Dens Park pitch, Rangers boss Philippe Clement and welcoming back injured Dundee stars

Covers borrowed from Celtic will again be used to protect the surface ahead of Wednesday night's game.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee's Tony Docherty is the manager of the month for March. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Tony Docherty is the manager of the month for March. Image: SNS.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says everything is being done to ensure the Dens Park pitch is ready to host Rangers on Wednesday.

The Dark Blues boss refused to be drawn into a war of words with Motherwell after his counterpart Stuart Kettlewell criticised the build-up to last weekend’s five-goal thriller.

As far as Docherty is concerned, the game this midweek will go ahead and he is preparing his side as normal.

With more rain forecast ahead of Rangers’ visit, and a weather warning issued for Tuesday that covers Tayside, the covers borrowed from Celtic will again be used.

Referee David Dickinson inspects the Dens Park pitch ahead of the Motherwell clash. Image: SNS
Referee David Dickinson inspects the Dens Park pitch ahead of the Motherwell clash. Image: SNS

Docherty said he has had no indication that the game is in doubt.

Tony Docherty: ‘As far as we’re concerned, we have a game’

“They are all working on the pitch. I am preparing my team for the game.

“I just know the game is on,” said the SPFL manager of the month for March.

“Whatever measures that need to be taken are being taken to make sure the game is on.

“I am not qualified to talk about pitches.

“I am qualified as a football manager to talk about players, teams and formations and that is all I am doing just now.

“As far we are concerned, we have a game on Wednesday and we are preparing for that.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is preparing his side as normal for Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock/David Young.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is preparing his side as normal for Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock/David Young.

A lot is at stake for both clubs.

Dundee have another chance to secure top-six football.

Philippe Clement’s men have the chance to leapfrog their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Premiership.

They have come a long way under the Belgian, from a point when many thought the title was beyond them.

Dundee v Rangers ‘a bit of a circus’

“The work he’s done is visible. They are a really good side,” said Docherty.

“I think he takes great credit for doing that. His team are extremely competitive and they look like they have various ways to win football matches.

“The two fixtures we have had against them this season: the first one was a bit of an anomaly with the circumstances surrounding that game – it was a bit of a circus.

Rangers fans light up Dens Park's Bob Shankly Stand with pyros.
Rangers fans lit up Dens Park’s Bob Shankly Stand with pyros the last time the Glasgow club played Dundee. Image: SNS.

“The second one, we felt we acquitted ourselves well and we were disappointed to come away from Ibrox not getting anything from the game.

“This one, of course, is a big game.

“I know how tough a task it is going to be because they are a fantastic football team and the manager has done a fantastic job since he has come in.

“We know the task and we will need to be at our best.”

Team news for Dundee v Rangers

With a quick turnaround from Saturday’s disappointing defeat, and another between Rangers on Wednesday and Aberdeen on Saturday, Docherty is hoping to welcome a few players back from injury.

Trevor Carson trained on Monday and Ryan Howley has returned to full training.

Curtis Main and Josh Mulligan are making progress and could feature this week.

“We’ll give them every chance to be available,” added Docherty.

“We’ve not picked up anything from Saturday’s game. We’re strong going into this fixture and the fixture at the weekend as well.”

