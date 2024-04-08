Tony Docherty on Dens Park pitch, Rangers boss Philippe Clement and welcoming back injured Dundee stars

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says everything is being done to ensure the Dens Park pitch is ready to host Rangers on Wednesday.

The Dark Blues boss refused to be drawn into a war of words with Motherwell after his counterpart Stuart Kettlewell criticised the build-up to last weekend’s five-goal thriller.

As far as Docherty is concerned, the game this midweek will go ahead and he is preparing his side as normal.

With more rain forecast ahead of Rangers’ visit, and a weather warning issued for Tuesday that covers Tayside, the covers borrowed from Celtic will again be used.

Docherty said he has had no indication that the game is in doubt.

Tony Docherty: ‘As far as we’re concerned, we have a game’

“They are all working on the pitch. I am preparing my team for the game.

“I just know the game is on,” said the SPFL manager of the month for March.

“Whatever measures that need to be taken are being taken to make sure the game is on.

“I am not qualified to talk about pitches.

“I am qualified as a football manager to talk about players, teams and formations and that is all I am doing just now.

“As far we are concerned, we have a game on Wednesday and we are preparing for that.”

A lot is at stake for both clubs.

Dundee have another chance to secure top-six football.

Philippe Clement’s men have the chance to leapfrog their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Premiership.

They have come a long way under the Belgian, from a point when many thought the title was beyond them.

Dundee v Rangers ‘a bit of a circus’

“The work he’s done is visible. They are a really good side,” said Docherty.

“I think he takes great credit for doing that. His team are extremely competitive and they look like they have various ways to win football matches.

“The two fixtures we have had against them this season: the first one was a bit of an anomaly with the circumstances surrounding that game – it was a bit of a circus.

“The second one, we felt we acquitted ourselves well and we were disappointed to come away from Ibrox not getting anything from the game.

“This one, of course, is a big game.

“I know how tough a task it is going to be because they are a fantastic football team and the manager has done a fantastic job since he has come in.

“We know the task and we will need to be at our best.”

Team news for Dundee v Rangers

With a quick turnaround from Saturday’s disappointing defeat, and another between Rangers on Wednesday and Aberdeen on Saturday, Docherty is hoping to welcome a few players back from injury.

Trevor Carson trained on Monday and Ryan Howley has returned to full training.

Curtis Main and Josh Mulligan are making progress and could feature this week.

“We’ll give them every chance to be available,” added Docherty.

“We’ve not picked up anything from Saturday’s game. We’re strong going into this fixture and the fixture at the weekend as well.”