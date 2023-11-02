Dundee v Rangers pyro storm: How did Gers fans manage to light up Dens Park?

Dundee’s Bob Shankly Stand was the backdrop for one of the most striking sights in Scottish football for some time.

A huge number of flares lit amongst the visiting Rangers support created a stunning visual effect; stunning in the sheer volume of pyrotechnics used, smoke created and in that it led to the match being suspended.

And given that such flares can burn at up to 3000 degrees Celsius, it was also lucky that no one was hurt.

As a huge cloud of smoke spread from the stand, there was real danger of the Dundee v Rangers Premiership match being abandoned over safety fears inside Dens Park.

So what happened?

Courier Sport has spoken to sources close to the situation as it developed. This is our understanding of events.

Concealed flares

The evening’s disruption began with the Rangers team bus being stranded in traffic thanks to an accident that brought the Tay Road Bridge to a standstill.

The Gers were travelling from a pre-match base in St Andrews, but their delayed journey saw the 7.45pm kick-off put back to 8.30pm, with the visitors’ bus arriving around 7.30pm.

With the vast majority of the 8,970 fans in attendance also arriving later than anticipated – a situation exacerbated by roadworks causing significant delays on the A90 – staff at Dens faced significant pressure.

Fans entering the Bob Shankly Stand, the away end populated by Rangers supporters, were searched on entry as usual.

Sources at Dundee FC insist they are confident everything was done to detect prohibited items entering the stadium.

However, the type of flares used on the night are not big items and it is possible to conceal them relatively easily.

As play got under way, a huge number of pyrotechnics lit up the Bob Shankly Stand.

After the match, dozens of spent cartridges were tidied up by Dens Park staff.

Game in jeopardy

Smoke spilled out of the away end and onto the pitch, engulfing Jack Butland’s goal and forcing referee Kevin Clancy to stop the match after just two minutes of play.

Stewards and ball boys were removed from the front of the Shankly end for safety. The match control room, which is situated between the Bob Shankly Stand and South Enclosure, was also engulfed by smoke.

By this time the smoke had drifted into the Main Stand, into the concourses and set off fire alarms.

On the pitch, the officials were in talks with the police and Dundee general manager Greg Fenton over the situation.

It was then decided that the players should leave the pitch for safety reasons.

Off the pitch, it was necessary to establish that there was no fire and no risk to the supporters in the Main Stand so that the game could go ahead.

It wasn’t certain to.

However, once it was establish that it was only smoke that had set the alarms off, rather than heat, concern was abated.

Officials at the stadium and police were satisfied that the safety of those in the stadium was no longer compromised and the players re-emerged.

Eventually play was restarted at around 8.50pm and Rangers went on to win the match 5-0.

Dens boss Tony Docherty didn’t want to make excuses but said he felt the stoppage affected his team, while his Gers counterpart Phillipe Clement conceded he was “concerned” by the delay.

However routine the final result, the match is likely to have lasting ramifications for the game in Scotland.

Police are now ‘working to identify Rangers fans’ after the event.

The SPFL condemned the Gers fans’ display, saying: “The extensive use of pyrotechnics at the match at Dens Park is very concerning and unwelcome.

“The disruption to the game is obviously extremely regrettable. We await the delegate report and will be liaising with Police Scotland on the incident.”

The Ibrox side have yet to have their say on Wednesday night’s events.