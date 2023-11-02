Dundee v Rangers pyro storm: How did Gers fans manage to light up Dens Park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Rangers pyro storm: How did Gers fans manage to light up Dens Park?

George Cran has the inside track on Wednesday night's events.

By George Cran
Rangers fans lit up Dens Park's Bob Shankly Stand with pyro. Image: SNS
Rangers fans lit up Dens Park's Bob Shankly Stand with pyro. Image: SNS

Dundee’s Bob Shankly Stand was the backdrop for one of the most striking sights in Scottish football for some time.

A huge number of flares lit amongst the visiting Rangers support created a stunning visual effect; stunning in the sheer volume of pyrotechnics used, smoke created and in that it led to the match being suspended.

And given that such flares can burn at up to 3000 degrees Celsius, it was also lucky that no one was hurt.

As a huge cloud of smoke spread from the stand, there was real danger of the Dundee v Rangers Premiership match being abandoned over safety fears inside Dens Park.

So what happened?

Courier Sport has spoken to sources close to the situation as it developed. This is our understanding of events.

Concealed flares

The evening’s disruption began with the Rangers team bus being stranded in traffic thanks to an accident that brought the Tay Road Bridge to a standstill.

The Gers were travelling from a pre-match base in St Andrews, but their delayed journey saw the 7.45pm kick-off put back to 8.30pm, with the visitors’ bus arriving around 7.30pm.

With the vast majority of the 8,970 fans in attendance also arriving later than anticipated – a situation exacerbated by roadworks causing significant delays on the A90 – staff at Dens faced significant pressure.

Fans entering the Bob Shankly Stand, the away end populated by Rangers supporters, were searched on entry as usual.

Sources at Dundee FC insist they are confident everything was done to detect prohibited items entering the stadium.

However, the type of flares used on the night are not big items and it is possible to conceal them relatively easily.

As play got under way, a huge number of pyrotechnics lit up the Bob Shankly Stand.

After the match, dozens of spent cartridges were tidied up by Dens Park staff.

Game in jeopardy

Smoke spilled out of the away end and onto the pitch, engulfing Jack Butland’s goal and forcing referee Kevin Clancy to stop the match after just two minutes of play.

Stewards and ball boys were removed from the front of the Shankly end for safety. The match control room, which is situated between the Bob Shankly Stand and South Enclosure, was also engulfed by smoke.

By this time the smoke had drifted into the Main Stand, into the concourses and set off fire alarms.

Smoke from Rangers fans’ pyro display billows from the Bob Shankly stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS

On the pitch, the officials were in talks with the police and Dundee general manager Greg Fenton over the situation.

It was then decided that the players should leave the pitch for safety reasons.

Off the pitch, it was necessary to establish that there was no fire and no risk to the supporters in the Main Stand so that the game could go ahead.

It wasn’t certain to.

However, once it was establish that it was only smoke that had set the alarms off, rather than heat, concern was abated.

Officials at the stadium and police were satisfied that the safety of those in the stadium was no longer compromised and the players re-emerged.

Eventually play was restarted at around 8.50pm and Rangers went on to win the match 5-0.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dens boss Tony Docherty didn’t want to make excuses but said he felt the stoppage affected his team, while his Gers counterpart Phillipe Clement conceded he was “concerned” by the delay.

However routine the final result, the match is likely to have lasting ramifications for the game in Scotland.

Police are now ‘working to identify Rangers fans’ after the event.

The SPFL condemned the Gers fans’ display, saying: “The extensive use of pyrotechnics at the match at Dens Park is very concerning and unwelcome.

“The disruption to the game is obviously extremely regrettable. We await the delegate report and will be liaising with Police Scotland on the incident.”

The Ibrox side have yet to have their say on Wednesday night’s events.

Conversation