Storm Ciaran: Met Office extends Angus warning for 36 hours of rain

A yellow weather warning across Angus has been extended as Storm Ciaran continues to bring heavy rain to the area.

The Met Office rain alert – due to finish at 6am – is now in place until 6pm on Friday evening.

This means that the warning will be in place for a total of 36 hours after starting at 6am on Thursday.

However, Dundee and parts of Fife are no longer covered by the alert.

The earlier warning stated that rainfall amounts are likely to reach 30mm, but some areas could get up to 60mm as Storm Ciaran makes its way north.

It follows a previous 12-hour alert issued for Wednesday until 3pm.

Forecasters have warned that there is a small chance of houses and businesses becoming flooded.

Water on the roads could cause difficult driving conditions.

Road closures may also be in place, which could cause delays or cancellations to bus services.

Train services may also be affected by the weather.

ScotRail has announced that Friday’s services from the central belt to Aberdeen will terminate in Dundee due to Storm Ciaran.

The latest warning comes days after tidal surges along the Angus coast caused significant damage to Montrose seafront.