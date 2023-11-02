Storm Ciaran: Met Office extends Angus warning for 36 hours of rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Ciaran: Met Office extends Angus warning for 36 hours of rain

A weather alert has been extended.

By Ben MacDonald
Rain in Montrose
Angus towns, such as Montrose, are expected to see heavy rainfall throughout Friday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A yellow weather warning across Angus has been extended as Storm Ciaran continues to bring heavy rain to the area.

The Met Office rain alert – due to finish at 6am – is now in place until 6pm on Friday evening.

This means that the warning will be in place for a total of 36 hours after starting at 6am on Thursday.

However, Dundee and parts of Fife are no longer covered by the alert.

The earlier warning stated that rainfall amounts are likely to reach 30mm, but some areas could get up to 60mm as Storm Ciaran makes its way north.

The warning covers Angus but no longer Dundee and Fife. Image: Met Office

It follows a previous 12-hour alert issued for Wednesday until 3pm.

Forecasters have warned that there is a small chance of houses and businesses becoming flooded.

Water on the roads could cause difficult driving conditions.

Road closures may also be in place, which could cause delays or cancellations to bus services.

Train services may also be affected by the weather.

ScotRail has announced that Friday’s services from the central belt to Aberdeen will terminate in Dundee due to Storm Ciaran.

The latest warning comes days after tidal surges along the Angus coast caused significant damage to Montrose seafront.

Conversation