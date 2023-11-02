Outrage at removal of tyre swing after more than 40 years in Aberfeldy woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outrage at removal of tyre swing after more than 40 years in Aberfeldy woods

Forestry and Land Scotland says there are 'safety issues'.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
A tyre swing in the Tay Forest Park near Weem.
A tyre swing in the Tay Forest Park near Weem is under threat. Image: Ali Rose

Locals have told of their upset at the proposed removal of a tyre swing that has been a fixture in woodland near Aberfeldy for more than 40 years.

Forestry and Land Scotland [FLS] has attached a sign on the tyre in the Tay Forest Park near Weem.

It said: “Sorry, this swing is on FLS land without permission and will be removed after October 2023. Please contact to discuss.”

The message sparked outrage on social media – though FLS has told The Courier it would be open for local upkeep of the tyre.

Tyre swing a fixture near Weem for 40+ years

Ali Rose posted the picture of the sign on her Facebook page.

She told The Courier: “My grandparents owned Tigh-na-Coille, the house just below, and we spent a lot of time in those woods growing up.

“There has been a tyre swing in that place as long as I can remember – I’m 42 – and whenever it starts to look a bit shabby someone replaces it.

“It would be such a shame to see this gone from the woods.”

Ali Rose says the tyre swing has been in Tay Forest Park for more than 40 years. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland

Her post said: “This swing has been here for over 40 years and has given generations of children fun and joy in a natural environment.

“It is not in anyone’s way, is harming no one and is a source of great pleasure to local children.

“A shame you wish to take this away for no clear reason.”

Play item a victim of ‘blame culture’

Ali’s sentiment was shared by other Facebook users.

Nick Wain posted: “Let people enjoy it, it’s been there for years.”

Adele Pennington wrote: “Oh for goodness sake. Where is it all going?

“Surely the enjoyment of a few kids is worthwhile and if it’s not going to interfere with forestry commission work can they not smile and walk away?”

Tay Forest Park near Weem.
Some have sympathy with Forestry and Land Scotland, which owns the Tay Forest Park near Weem. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland

However, others had sympathy with FLS.

John Sowerby wrote: “It’s 2023 and common sense has been replaced with blame culture and the forestry commission are covering their backs.”

Ian Horner added: “It’s all about liability these days. If it’s there, the landowner has a responsibility to maintain it.

“If someone falls off it and gets injured, the landowner could be sued.”

FLS invites local involvement to save tyre swing

A spokesperson for Forestry and Land Scotland said it first pointed out “safety issues” with the swing rope and seat two years ago.

“We said at the time that we didn’t have the resources to maintain and monitor the tyre swing but would happily discuss the possibility of members of the community maintaining it and ensuring that it was safe to use,” they added.

“An initial indication that this might be possible soon petered out and so we are back to square one.

“The rope has been replaced, which is a positive development, but the use of an old tyre presents similar potential issues as before.

“We would still be happy to discuss community upkeep of the swing and would welcome some further dialogue with the community council and local residents to agree the best way forward.”

Aberfeldy Community Council has been approached for comment.

