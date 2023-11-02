Outrage at removal of tyre swing after more than 40 years in Aberfeldy woods

Locals have told of their upset at the proposed removal of a tyre swing that has been a fixture in woodland near Aberfeldy for more than 40 years.

Forestry and Land Scotland [FLS] has attached a sign on the tyre in the Tay Forest Park near Weem.

It said: “Sorry, this swing is on FLS land without permission and will be removed after October 2023. Please contact to discuss.”

The message sparked outrage on social media – though FLS has told The Courier it would be open for local upkeep of the tyre.

Tyre swing a fixture near Weem for 40+ years

Ali Rose posted the picture of the sign on her Facebook page.

She told The Courier: “My grandparents owned Tigh-na-Coille, the house just below, and we spent a lot of time in those woods growing up.

“There has been a tyre swing in that place as long as I can remember – I’m 42 – and whenever it starts to look a bit shabby someone replaces it.

“It would be such a shame to see this gone from the woods.”

Her post said: “This swing has been here for over 40 years and has given generations of children fun and joy in a natural environment.

“It is not in anyone’s way, is harming no one and is a source of great pleasure to local children.

“A shame you wish to take this away for no clear reason.”

Play item a victim of ‘blame culture’

Ali’s sentiment was shared by other Facebook users.

Nick Wain posted: “Let people enjoy it, it’s been there for years.”

Adele Pennington wrote: “Oh for goodness sake. Where is it all going?

“Surely the enjoyment of a few kids is worthwhile and if it’s not going to interfere with forestry commission work can they not smile and walk away?”

However, others had sympathy with FLS.

John Sowerby wrote: “It’s 2023 and common sense has been replaced with blame culture and the forestry commission are covering their backs.”

Ian Horner added: “It’s all about liability these days. If it’s there, the landowner has a responsibility to maintain it.

“If someone falls off it and gets injured, the landowner could be sued.”

FLS invites local involvement to save tyre swing

A spokesperson for Forestry and Land Scotland said it first pointed out “safety issues” with the swing rope and seat two years ago.

“We said at the time that we didn’t have the resources to maintain and monitor the tyre swing but would happily discuss the possibility of members of the community maintaining it and ensuring that it was safe to use,” they added.

“An initial indication that this might be possible soon petered out and so we are back to square one.

“The rope has been replaced, which is a positive development, but the use of an old tyre presents similar potential issues as before.

“We would still be happy to discuss community upkeep of the swing and would welcome some further dialogue with the community council and local residents to agree the best way forward.”

Aberfeldy Community Council has been approached for comment.