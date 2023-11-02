Council decision to change Perth car park to pay and display ‘bad’ for city centre

A councillor has branded the council’s decision to change a Perth car park to pay and display a “mystery”.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the change will go live on Thursday, November 9, with the current pay-on-foot system being taken away.

The new system will force parkers to pre-pay by displaying a ticket or using the Ringo app.

The council says the decision – slammed on social media – was made for economic reasons.

Social media backlash ‘predictable’

City centre councillor Peter Barrett feels the council should have seen the backlash coming.

He said: “The council and the SNP administration need to explain why they are taking this backward step.

“Pay-on-foot allows people to park knowing they can spend as long as they want in the car park and pay on exit.

“The biggest criticism of pay and display is that it focuses people’s attention on the clock.

“Pay and display cuts dwell times in the city centre if you haven’t used Ringo.

“It’s a mystery to me and this is the first I knew of it.

“The social media backlash on the return to pay and display seems entirely predictable and should have been avoided.”

These concerns were echoed in Perth and Kinross Council’s post.

Rebecca McFadzean commented: “This is the very reason I parked in this car park over any other – because I didn’t have to rush to get back.

“No curfew on the car means more time to spend shopping/in cafes and restaurants which means more money spent in Perth city!”

Keir Allan added: “Backward step PKC.

“I have always chosen to park there as if things take longer than planned while shopping or socialising, I can just keep going.

“Now I will be cutting short, not spending money and dashing to get back.”

‘South Inch Car Park is my favourite’

Councillor David Illingworth is “sad” that changes will be made to his top parking spot in Perth.

He added: “Although this isn’t a life or death matter, I actually feel quite sad about this.

“The South Inch Car Park is my favourite car park in Perth and I use it every time I’m in Perth.

“It’s a lovely walk from there into town along historic Tay Street with fantastic views of the river and Kinnoull Hill.

“A spot of fresh air and some brisk exercise really sets you up for the day ahead.

“The icing on the cake was knowing that you could go shopping and meet with friends for a leisurely coffee or lunch without having to worry about being late back and getting a parking ticket.

“It also meant that you didn’t have to pay for parking you didn’t need as you paid on your way out of the car park.

“It is a shame to lose this facility.”

Council says decision was ‘economical’

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The pay-on-foot equipment installed at South Inch car park has reached the end of its economical life.

“Works to upgrade the systems were already planned in.

“However, due to the current works being undertaken by Scottish Water, a decision was made to accelerate the timeframe in which the new system would be installed.

“When reviewing associated costs of a new pay-on-foot system it was considered that it would have a significant cost implication and, therefore, we have opted to install pay and display machines which will accept both chip and contactless card payments, in addition to coin payments.

“Customers who wish to stay longer without having to return to their vehicles will be able to top up their parking via the RingGo app.

“There are no plans to convert Canal Street multi-storey car park at this time.”