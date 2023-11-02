Council decision to change Perth car park to pay and display ‘bad’ for city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council decision to change Perth car park to pay and display ‘bad’ for city centre

Motorists say the current pay-on-foot system allows them to spend more time in the city.

By Kieran Webster
South Inch Car Park.
The way people pay to park at South Inch Car Park is changing. Image: Dougie Nicolson

A councillor has branded the council’s decision to change a Perth car park to pay and display a “mystery”.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the change will go live on Thursday, November 9, with the current pay-on-foot system being taken away.

The new system will force parkers to pre-pay by displaying a ticket or using the Ringo app.

The council says the decision – slammed on social media – was made for economic reasons.

Social media backlash ‘predictable’

City centre councillor Peter Barrett feels the council should have seen the backlash coming.

He said: “The council and the SNP administration need to explain why they are taking this backward step.

“Pay-on-foot allows people to park knowing they can spend as long as they want in the car park and pay on exit.

“The biggest criticism of pay and display is that it focuses people’s attention on the clock.

Councillor Pete Barrett
City Centre councillor Pete Barrett has branded the decision “a mystery”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Pay and display cuts dwell times in the city centre if you haven’t used Ringo.

“It’s a mystery to me and this is the first I knew of it.

“The social media backlash on the return to pay and display seems entirely predictable and should have been avoided.”

Someone paying for their parking at the South Inch Car Park.
Someone paying for their parking at the South Inch Car Park. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

These concerns were echoed in Perth and Kinross Council’s post.

Rebecca McFadzean commented: “This is the very reason I parked in this car park over any other – because I didn’t have to rush to get back.

“No curfew on the car means more time to spend shopping/in cafes and restaurants which means more money spent in Perth city!”

Keir Allan added: “Backward step PKC.

“I have always chosen to park there as if things take longer than planned while shopping or socialising, I can just keep going.

“Now I will be cutting short, not spending money and dashing to get back.”

‘South Inch Car Park is my favourite’

Councillor David Illingworth is “sad” that changes will be made to his top parking spot in Perth.

He added: “Although this isn’t a life or death matter, I actually feel quite sad about this.

The South Inch Car Park is my favourite car park in Perth and I use it every time I’m in Perth.

“It’s a lovely walk from there into town along historic Tay Street with fantastic views of the river and Kinnoull Hill.

Flowers blossoming in the South Inch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“A spot of fresh air and some brisk exercise really sets you up for the day ahead.

“The icing on the cake was knowing that you could go shopping and meet with friends for a leisurely coffee or lunch without having to worry about being late back and getting a parking ticket.

“It also meant that you didn’t have to pay for parking you didn’t need as you paid on your way out of the car park.

“It is a shame to lose this facility.”

Council says decision was ‘economical’

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The pay-on-foot equipment installed at South Inch car park has reached the end of its economical life.

“Works to upgrade the systems were already planned in.

“However, due to the current works being undertaken by Scottish Water, a decision was made to accelerate the timeframe in which the new system would be installed.

“When reviewing associated costs of a new pay-on-foot system it was considered that it would have a significant cost implication and, therefore, we have opted to install pay and display machines which will accept both chip and contactless card payments, in addition to coin payments.

“Customers who wish to stay longer without having to return to their vehicles will be able to top up their parking via the RingGo app.

“There are no plans to convert Canal Street multi-storey car park at this time.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A tyre swing in the Tay Forest Park near Weem.
Outrage at removal of tyre swing after more than 40 years in Aberfeldy woods
Queues on the A90 during roadworks near Inchture on Thursday. Image: Supplied
A90 roadworks extended as drivers face more delays between Dundee and Perth
Stag Harris is missing. Image: Auchingarrich Wildlife Park/Facebook
Stag escapes from Perthshire wildlife park after fence sabotaged
The A93 near Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Google Street View
Man cut free after truck flips on side near Glenshee Ski Centre
St John Street in Perth.
Police officer signed off work after brutal assault in Perth city centre
Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Absolute discharge Picture shows; Kris Reid. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Absolute discharge for Perth knifeman who was 'tasered by angry neighbour'
Potato crate, with Meikleour written on side, on Monifieth beach
Meikleour tattie boxes wash up as far as Northumberland after River Tay flooding
Ian Ross, next to one of his fiddles.
Pitlochry fiddle genius left 65 unfinished instruments for pals to complete in his honour
Dunlop Park in Auchterarder
20-year-old charged after man 'exposed himself' in Auchterarder park

Conversation